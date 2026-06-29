Kerala Set To Launch First Cooperative Sector Domestic Airline Named 'Co-Kerala'
The initiative aims to form a public-private partnership company modelled after Cochin International Airport Limited
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Kozhikode: Kerala may soon get its own airline if a proposal put forward by the cooperative sector receives the state government nod.
C N Vijayakrishnan, chairman of the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Kerala on Monday announced that efforts are on to launch state's first cooperative sector domestic airline, provisionally named ‘Co-Kerala’.
Speaking at a press conference in Kozhikode, Vijayakrishnan stated that the preliminary steps for the affordable, fast-transit flight service are already underway.
The initiative aims to form a public-private partnership company modeled after Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).
The proposed operational framework plans to see the Chief Minister of Kerala serve as the Chairman and the State Cooperative Minister as the Vice-Chairman.
To fund the first phase of the project, 200 cooperative societies are prepared to invest Rs 2 crore each as equity shares, ensuring that the venture does not place any financial burden or cost a single rupee to the state government.
Strategically headquartered at Nedumbassery in Kochi, Co-Kerala intends to connect vital regional hubs including Karipur, Kannur, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.
Highlighting the project’s feasibility compared to massive infrastructure alternatives, Vijayakrishnan pointed out that implementing a high-speed rail corridor in Kerala would demand an investment exceeding Rs 50,000 crore alongside extensive, time-consuming land acquisition processes. In contrast, the aviation model can scale efficiently by leasing aircraft.
The airline plans to begin operations by leasing two 72-seater aircraft, with a long-term roadmap to expand the fleet to four and eventually six aircraft in subsequent phases.
Ticket prices are estimated to range between Rs 3,500 and Rs 7,000, aligning closely with the fares expected for high-speed train travel.
In an innovative ticketing move to maximize occupancy, the company plans to offer empty seats at heavily discounted rates up to one hour before scheduled departures.
The initial blueprint of the project has already been submitted to the government, receiving positive feedback and interest from the Chief Minister, the Cooperative Minister, and the Cooperative Registrar.
The management expects the airline to break even and turn profitable after the first two years of operations.
Demonstrating financial resilience, Vijayakrishnan stated that even in a worst-case scenario where no passengers board the flights for an entire year, the maximum projected loss would be limited to Rs 32 crore.
Beyond flight operations, the mega-project is set to generate 200 immediate jobs in its opening phase and includes long-term plans to establish a dedicated aviation institute and related infrastructure.
The project is currently awaiting formal in-principle approval from the state government to commence its next phase of corporate implementation.
Also Read
CIAL Begins Seaplane Trial Operations To Lakshadweep, Boosting Island Connectivity And Tourism
Disciplinary Action Against Protocol Officials After Vijayan Misses Flight From New Delhi