ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Set To Launch First Cooperative Sector Domestic Airline Named 'Co-Kerala'

The launch of the airline was announced by C N Vijayakrishnan, chairman of the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Kerala ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: Kerala may soon get its own airline if a proposal put forward by the cooperative sector receives the state government nod.

C N Vijayakrishnan, chairman of the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Kerala on Monday announced that efforts are on to launch state's first cooperative sector domestic airline, provisionally named ‘Co-Kerala’.

Speaking at a press conference in Kozhikode, Vijayakrishnan stated that the preliminary steps for the affordable, fast-transit flight service are already underway.

The initiative aims to form a public-private partnership company modeled after Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

The proposed operational framework plans to see the Chief Minister of Kerala serve as the Chairman and the State Cooperative Minister as the Vice-Chairman.

To fund the first phase of the project, 200 cooperative societies are prepared to invest Rs 2 crore each as equity shares, ensuring that the venture does not place any financial burden or cost a single rupee to the state government.

Strategically headquartered at Nedumbassery in Kochi, Co-Kerala intends to connect vital regional hubs including Karipur, Kannur, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

Highlighting the project’s feasibility compared to massive infrastructure alternatives, Vijayakrishnan pointed out that implementing a high-speed rail corridor in Kerala would demand an investment exceeding Rs 50,000 crore alongside extensive, time-consuming land acquisition processes. In contrast, the aviation model can scale efficiently by leasing aircraft.