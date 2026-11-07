Keralam's Spiritual Leaders Split Wide Open: Thirunavaya Mahotsavam Row Deepens As Juna Akhara Faction Forms Separate Committee
Swami Anandavanam Bharathi's faction plans a 'Keralam Kumbh Mela' from January 15 to March 6, 2027, while the Margadarshak Mandal is preparing a separate festival.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Malappuram: The dispute over the organisation and identity of the Thirunavaya Maha Magha Mahotsavam has intensified, with the faction led by Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharathi forming a separate reception committee and beginning preparations for the 2027 event.
The development comes amid an ongoing disagreement among spiritual leaders and local organisers over whether the festival on the banks of the Bharathapuzha should be conducted as a Kerala version of the North Indian Kumbh Mela or retained as the traditional Maha Magha Mahotsavam.
The Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Bhairav Akhara has decided to organise the event as 'Keralam's Kumbh Mela' from Makara Sankrama on January 15 to Maha Shivaratri on March 6, 2027. Anandavanam Bharathi said the Akhara intends to conduct a complete Magha observance in Thirunavaya, modelled on the annual event at Prayagraj.
A meeting to form a reception committee for the proposed festival was held on Saturday, November 7, at the auditorium of the Thirunavaya Nava Mukunda Temple.
Meanwhile, following requests from the Tavanur and Thirunavaya committees involved in organising the Magha Mahotsavam, it had earlier been decided to hold the festival under the leadership of the Kerala Margadarshaka Mandalam, a collective of monks.
The Margadarshak Mandal has proposed conducting the Maha Magha Mahotsavam from January 22 to February 21, 2027. It has also announced a reception committee with Mata Amritanandamayi as patron and 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as chairman.
A congregation of monks, or Sanyasi Sangamam, and a broader reception committee formation meeting have been scheduled in Thirunavaya for November 12.
Efforts were reportedly made at various levels to bring the two sides together and organise the festival jointly. However, Anandavanam Bharathi has remained firm on conducting the event under Juna Akhara's leadership and presenting it as a Kumbh Mela.
Disagreement Over Kumbh Mela Identity
The Margadarshak Mandal, led by Swami Chidanandapuri, has opposed the proposal to model the Thirunavaya festival on the North Indian Kumbh Mela.
The Mandal maintains that the traditional 28-day Maha Magha Mahotsavam is associated with the historic Mamankam festival and that describing it as a Kumbh Mela would be historically and traditionally inaccurate. Swami Chidanandapuri has insisted that the event should retain its identity as the Magha Maka Mahotsavam rather than be rebranded as a Kumbh Mela.
According to the organisers, Anandavanam Bharathi was invited several times to join the collective effort, but the attempts to reach an agreement did not succeed.
Anandavanam Promises A Larger Event
At the reception committee meeting, Anandavanam Bharathi said shortcomings in the organisational arrangements during last year's festival would be addressed.
"The Magha observance was celebrated last year as well. However, there were some shortcomings in the organisational leadership. All of those will be rectified this time. Monks and others from South India will arrive here," he said.
He explained that the arrangements would involve two parallel structures — the organising committee and the official mechanism comprising the government's Mela administration and Mela officers. He said cooperation between the two would be essential for the smooth conduct of the event.
The full structure of the committee would be announced in the coming days, he added, declining to comment further on the differences among the organisers.
Financial Allegations Add To The Dispute
The organisational differences have been compounded by allegations of financial irregularities raised last month against Anandavanam Bharathi in connection with the previous Maha Magha Mahotsavam.
The allegations were strongly rejected by the Mahamandaleshwar, who maintained that the Akharas have established auditing procedures for financial transactions.
Anandavanam Bharathi said the previous year's accounts had been examined at the local level, by the Akhara in Kashi and by the Income Tax Department. He also said Juna Akhara did not intend to exclude anyone from the forthcoming festival and would welcome all those willing to cooperate. He expressed readiness to face any inquiry into the financial allegations.
The Margadarshak Mandal, meanwhile, has alleged that decisions concerning the festival were taken unilaterally, bypassing the existing organising committee. This disagreement eventually led to the two groups parting ways.
With Juna Akhara now moving ahead with its own reception committee and the Margadarshak Mandal preparing a separate organisational structure, the possibility of two parallel festivals in Thirunavaya in January and February 2027 has emerged.
Also read
Liquor Bribery: Keralam Government On The Defensive; Former Commissioner Seeks Vigilance Probe
Keralam Health Dept On High Alert After Shigella Outbreak Confirmed In Kozhikode And Malappuram
No Nameboard, No Frills: At 96, Pothuval-'Achan' Still Serves Keralam's Cherupuzha Its Favourite Tea And Meals