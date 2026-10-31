Keralam’s Blue-Economy Push Faces Coastal Protection Hurdle As ₹4,000-Crore ADB Project Stalls
Seven months after state-level clearance, preparatory work and statutory approvals remain pending; delay raises concerns over coastal resilience and blue-economy ambitions, finds C S Sidharthan.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam’s ambitious ₹4,013-crore coastal protection and climate-resilience project is yet to secure final approval from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), with procedural delays and incomplete preparatory work holding up the proposed investment.
The delay is a significant setback to the state's efforts to strengthen its vulnerable coastline, protect fishing communities and build climate resilience. The project, envisaged as a long-term response to coastal erosion and climate-related threats, is also closely linked to Kerala's broader blue-economy ambitions.
The delay in securing ADB approval also raises questions about the pace of Keralam's maritime development under Mission Samudra, the flagship initiative launched by Chief Minister V D Satheesan to position the state as an international maritime and logistics hub.
Announced in the 2026-27 Revised Budget on June 19, 2026, presented by Satheesan, with an allocation of ₹400 crore, Mission Samudra envisages integrating Kerala's nearly 600-km coastline, international ports, minor ports and inland waterways to expand maritime trade, coastal shipping, logistics, shipbuilding, seafood exports and tourism.
The Kerala Sustainable Coastal Protection and Climate Resilient Planning Project was granted in-principle approval by the state government on March 15, 2026. However, the proposal remains at the preparatory stage, with detailed project reports, environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances, land-related requirements and other conditions yet to be completed.
ADB Loan Accounts For Major Share
The project has an estimated cost of ₹4,013 crore. According to the state government's approval order, 70% of the expenditure, amounting to approximately ₹2,809 crore, is proposed to be met through an ADB loan, while the remaining ₹1,204 crore would be the state's contribution.
The project envisages interventions along nearly 90 km of coastline, with a combination of coastal protection structures, beach nourishment, offshore sand-retention measures, seawall rehabilitation and livelihood-related initiatives.
However, the ADB's project information continues to classify the proposal as being at the proposed stage. Its project schedule records concept clearance in June 2026 and a fact-finding mission in July, while final approval and loan negotiations are yet to be recorded.
Conditions Hold Up Progress
The delay is attributed to the time taken to complete the preparatory requirements for securing the loan agreement.
The conditions include taking project management and design consultancy to a stage where contracts can be awarded and completing at least 50 per cent of any required land acquisition. Statutory clearances, including environmental and forest approvals wherever applicable, are also required before the project can move towards final ADB approval.
At present, the project has received Cabinet-level in-principle approval and a budget head has been sanctioned. Detailed project reports for four priority sub-projects are reportedly under consideration by the Finance Department for administrative approval.
Preparation of the CRZ report and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is also under way. The government is considering budget allocations of ₹90 crore for 2026-27 and ₹224 crore for 2027-28.
The tender process is expected to begin after the required administrative approvals are obtained. The project will then have to undergo the ADB's fact-finding, appraisal and loan-negotiation processes before final approval.
10 Coastal Hotspots Identified
The programme identifies 10 vulnerable coastal locations for protection interventions. These include Shanghumukham and Varkala (in Thiruvananthapuram district), Alappad, Valiyazheekal-Thrikkunnapuzha (in Kollam-Alappuzha border), Vypin (Ernakulam) Kodungallur-Kaipamangalam (Thrissur), Ponnani (Malappuram), Thalassery (Kannur), , Kappad (Kozhikode) and Valiyaparamba (Kasaragod district).
The state has planned implementation in phases, with six priority sub-projects proposed for the first phase. The interventions are intended to address severe erosion, protect settlements and infrastructure, and improve the resilience of coastal communities.
Setback To Blue-Economy Plans
The delay comes at a time when Keralam's coastline is facing mounting pressure from erosion, rising sea levels, storm surges and changing coastal conditions. The consequences extend beyond the loss of land and damage to houses, roads and other infrastructure. Fishing livelihoods, coastal tourism and marine-based economic activities are also at risk.
The Kerala Development Report 2026 has underlined the need for integrated and climate-sensitive coastal management, including a combination of structural protection, nature-based solutions and better shoreline planning.
For the Congress government led by Satheesan, who also handles the Finance portfolio, the project represents an important test of its ability to translate policy commitments into major infrastructure and climate-resilience investments. The delay also raises questions about coordination among government departments and the pace at which statutory and financial requirements are being addressed.
The absence of final ADB approval does not mean the project has been rejected or abandoned.
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