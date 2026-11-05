Keralam's Kozhikode Football Collector Receives Rare FIFA World Cup Championship Ring
Sukumaran Irulkunnummel of Mukkom claims he has received 100th ring in a limited global edition; his memorabilia collection includes official World Cup Final match balls.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Kozhikode: A rare FIFA World Cup championship ring has found its way to Mukkom in Kozhikode district, giving football enthusiast Sukumaran Irulkunnummel a special place in a global circle of collectors. Sukumaran says he is among a limited number of fans selected to receive the commemorative ring created for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and that his is the 100th piece in the series to be distributed.
For an area where football is more than just a game, the arrival of the ring has generated excitement among local enthusiasts. But for Sukumaran, it is another prized addition to a personal collection built around some of the biggest moments in world football.
For the first time in football history, FIFA introduced a limited edition of 2,026 championship rings for the 2026 World Cup Finals held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Thirty of the rings are designated for the eventual champions while the remaining 1,996 are intended for selected football fans.
Championship rings have long been one of the most iconic traditions in American sports, with players in the NFL, NBA and MLB receiving personalised rings to commemorate their achievements.
Sukumaran, a prominent businessman and avid sports enthusiast, says he secured the 100th edition of these limited-edition pieces.
14-Week Wait For A Prized Possession
Sukumaran told ETV Bharat on Thursday that the ring came his way through his friend Amal O J, who hails from Wayanad district who helped connect him with people associated with FIFA.
“I got this ring through my friend Amal O J, who provided my details to FIFA. I heard that FIFA was giving out such a ring exclusively for winners and fans during the World Cup championship. Later, through Amal, I connected with FIFA authorities and received the ring,” he said.
Sukumaran said he received an email notification around 14 weeks before the ring was delivered to him a few days ago.
Initially, he did not intend to make the acquisition public, as he does not seek publicity. However, his friend Jayesh persuaded him that the news would bring happiness to football lovers in the locality.
“I am extremely happy to have received the same type of ring worn by members of the World Cup-winning Spain team. It features an image of the World Cup trophy and the Spanish flag. I consider receiving this ring a huge stroke of luck,” he said.
Gold, Diamonds And Sapphires
The ring is described as an elaborate piece of craftsmanship, made from 18-karat yellow gold and set with 89 pavé (or paved) diamonds and 36 blue sapphires.
Its design incorporates football's most coveted prize, the FIFA World Cup trophy, along with an emblem associated with the winning nation.
Each ring is said to carry an individual edition number on its inner surface and come with a certificate of authenticity.
The initiative is also presented as an effort to bring the tradition of championship rings, popular in American sports, into the world of football.
Sukumaran's friend Abdul Saleem, an officer with Keralam Fire And Rescue Services, said seeing the ring up close was a memorable experience.
“Getting to see this official FIFA championship ring, handcrafted in 18-karat gold with 89 diamonds and 36 sapphires, right before my eyes was an indescribable experience as a football fan,” he said.
The championship ring's base price at around $12,000, (approximately ₹10 lakh). However, claims that its market value could rise substantially because of its rarity and gemstones remain speculative and should not be treated as an established valuation.
Sukumaran Followed 3 World Cups
Sukumaran's interest in football memorabilia goes well beyond the ring. He has travelled to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Qatar for the 2022 edition, experiencing the tournament atmosphere in person.
His collection also includes official match balls associated with two historic World Cup Finals: The 2018 Final between France and Croatia and the 2022 Final between Argentina and France, in which Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé featured.
He also says he has acquired an official ball associated with the World Cup final scheduled to be held in New York during the 2026 tournament.
For Sukumaran, these objects are not simply collectibles. They are reminders of football's defining moments and the players who have shaped the sport's history.
The addition of the commemorative FIFA ring has given his collection another distinctive centrepiece. From travelling thousands of kilometres to watch the World Cup to bringing home memorabilia linked to its biggest occasions, the Mukkom native has found his own way of preserving his passion for the beautiful game.
And now, a rare ring has added a new chapter to that continuing football journey.
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