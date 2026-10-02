ETV Bharat / state

Keralam's Koolimadu, India's First Tobacco-Free Village, Revives Its Fight Against Drugs

Kozhikode: Three decades after Koolimadu in Chathamangalam earned recognition as India’s first tobacco-free village, the Kozhikode community is renewing its fight against substance use, this time amid a growing influx of tourists to its scenic riverside.

Long before government initiatives such as Operation Thunder and Operation Toofan intensified the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, Koolimadu had demonstrated the power of community action. The village declared itself tobacco-free in 1995, following a campaign led by the cultural collective Akshara Koolimad.

The campaign brought the community together against smoking, with even habitual smokers giving up the habit in solidarity with the village's collective decision. More than three decades later, Akshara Koolimadu continues to spearhead activities aimed at keeping the community free from substance abuse.

Koolimadu, situated near the confluence of the Chaliyar and Iruvanjippuzha rivers, has emerged as a popular destination following the construction of bridges and roads connecting the area. Thousands of visitors, including people from neighbouring districts, now arrive in the locality, bringing new challenges for a community that has long maintained a strong anti-substance-use campaign.

The Excise Department has now joined the local effort under the ‘Mayangilla Keralam’ (Keralam Will Not Succumb To Intoxication) initiative, which seeks to identify neglected or vulnerable spaces that could potentially become gathering points for antisocial activities and transform them into safe, attractive community spaces.

“Following a government directive, an Excise team visited Koolimadu, a smoke-free village, to help clean up the area and develop it into a tourist destination or recreation space in collaboration with clubs and social activists,” Assistant Excise Commissioner S Nijumon told ETV Bharat told on Friday.

Riverside Recreation Centre Becomes Anti-Drug Hub