Keralam's Koolimadu, India's First Tobacco-Free Village, Revives Its Fight Against Drugs
Long before Operation Thunder and Operation Toofan intensified the fight against drug abuse, Koolimad had demonstrated the power of community action, reports Rajith Kumar MT
Published : October 2, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Kozhikode: Three decades after Koolimadu in Chathamangalam earned recognition as India’s first tobacco-free village, the Kozhikode community is renewing its fight against substance use, this time amid a growing influx of tourists to its scenic riverside.
Long before government initiatives such as Operation Thunder and Operation Toofan intensified the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, Koolimadu had demonstrated the power of community action. The village declared itself tobacco-free in 1995, following a campaign led by the cultural collective Akshara Koolimad.
The campaign brought the community together against smoking, with even habitual smokers giving up the habit in solidarity with the village's collective decision. More than three decades later, Akshara Koolimadu continues to spearhead activities aimed at keeping the community free from substance abuse.
Koolimadu, situated near the confluence of the Chaliyar and Iruvanjippuzha rivers, has emerged as a popular destination following the construction of bridges and roads connecting the area. Thousands of visitors, including people from neighbouring districts, now arrive in the locality, bringing new challenges for a community that has long maintained a strong anti-substance-use campaign.
The Excise Department has now joined the local effort under the ‘Mayangilla Keralam’ (Keralam Will Not Succumb To Intoxication) initiative, which seeks to identify neglected or vulnerable spaces that could potentially become gathering points for antisocial activities and transform them into safe, attractive community spaces.
“Following a government directive, an Excise team visited Koolimadu, a smoke-free village, to help clean up the area and develop it into a tourist destination or recreation space in collaboration with clubs and social activists,” Assistant Excise Commissioner S Nijumon told ETV Bharat told on Friday.
Riverside Recreation Centre Becomes Anti-Drug Hub
As part of the renewed campaign, local residents, school and college students and public representatives participated in a morning walk to demonstrate their collective opposition to substance abuse.
A recreation centre developed by the Excise Department on the banks of the Chaliyar beneath the Koolimad Bridge has now become a focal point of the campaign. The riverside location, which attracts visitors, is being developed as a space for recreation as well as awareness activities.
Under the leadership of Akshara Koolimad, fresh action plans are being prepared to use the recreation centre and riverside park to tell visitors about the village's history and promote awareness against tobacco and drugs.
Banners, photographs and messages promoting a drug-free community have been installed at the two locations.
From becoming a tobacco-free village in 1995 to confronting the challenges of a growing tourist destination today, Koolimadu, pride of India, is once again relying on community participation rather than enforcement alone to keep its anti-substance-use legacy alive.
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