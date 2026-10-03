Keralam Makhna Captured After Killing Nine: Tuskless Male Elephants Pack Strength, Intelligence And A Genetic Edge
KM-1 has been active around Aralam wild sanctuary for nearly 12 years and was blamed for nine human deaths, reports Ranjith Babu E M
Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Kannur: The daring capture of the notorious Kannur Makhna, a tuskless male elephant blamed for nine human deaths, has brought renewed attention to one of the most misunderstood and formidable members of the Asian elephant population.
Often mistaken for females because of their lack of tusks, Makhnas are fully developed male elephants. Their tusklessness is a genetic characteristic and not the result of injury or external factors. Wildlife experts say the absence of tusks does not make them physically weaker; they possess the same powerful bodies, reproductive capabilities and musth cycles as tuskers.
Kannur Divisional Forest Officer K Saji told ETV Bharat that capturing and taming Makhnas is considerably more difficult than handling other elephants because of their physical strength and the difficulty of identifying them in the wild.
“Approaching a tuskless elephant assuming it is a female can be dangerous,” forest officials caution.
Renowned environmental scientist, elephant researcher and former Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) director Dr P S Easa, however, said the widely held belief that Makhnas are stronger than tuskers does not have scientific validation.
Tuskless, But Not Weaker
According to experts, Makhnas have exceptionally strong trunks and are capable of carrying out the same demanding physical activities as tuskers. Historical accounts from elephant auctions in places such as Konni indicate that Makhnas were valued for their head strength and ability to uproot large trees and haul timber.
The lack of tusks may also offer an evolutionary advantage by reducing their vulnerability to ivory poaching, allowing them to live longer and reproduce.
Asian elephants are broadly classified into females, tuskers and Makhnas. Makhnas are males and are not transgender or intersex animals. Their tusklessness is primarily associated with genetics.
They generally spend their early years with female herds before being driven away by dominant males as they reach adolescence. Their vocalisations, body language and behaviour are otherwise similar to those of tuskers.
Makhnas also undergo musth, a period of heightened reproductive activity that can last several months. They remain capable of mating and producing offspring, including male calves that may develop tusks.
Their lack of tusks makes accurate population estimates difficult because they can easily be mistaken for females during wildlife surveys.
Rare in Keralam
Makhnas account for only a small proportion of Keralam's elephant population, according to forest officials. Sri Lanka has one of the world's highest proportions of tuskless male Asian elephants, while India also has a significant population.
Experts say the number of Makhnas in Keralam has declined from earlier levels. The state is currently estimated to have around 40.
The decline in captive elephants has also changed attitudes towards Makhnas. Traditionally, tuskless elephants were not preferred for temple festivals. Some are now being paraded with artificial tusks attached over their small tushes.
Several well-known Makhnas have lived in Keralam and other parts of South India, including Bullet Makhna, Kadeykkalchal Ganesan, Akkaramel Mohanan, Puthuppally Arjunan, Liberty Unnikuttan, Olambadi Bhadran, Pullat Karnan and Vishnulokam Rajasenan.
At the Guruvayur Devaswom, following the death of Lakshmanan, only one Makhna, Balakrishnan, remains, according to available information.
From ‘Rogue’ to Captive Care
Several Makhnas that once became involved in repeated human-elephant conflicts are now living in elephant camps.
Mudumalai Moorthy, one of the most notorious tuskless male elephants in South India, was blamed for around 25 human deaths before spending its final years at the Mudumalai elephant camp. It died there last October.
The Kannur Makhna, officially identified as KM-1, had similarly become a major source of conflict in and around the Aralam Farm and rehabilitation area.
12 Years of Conflict at Aralam
KM-1 had reportedly been active around the Aralam wild sanctuary for nearly 12 years and was blamed for nine human deaths.
The elephant became notorious for dismantling solar fences and breaching other protective barriers. Forest officials said it could detect human presence quickly, launch sudden attacks and retreat into the forest.
The animal also allegedly damaged houses, agricultural fields and Forest Department vehicles. The continuing conflict eventually prompted the Kannur District Collector to impose prohibitory orders in the affected areas.
Its attacks intensified following the death of a farmer in an incident involving the Belur Makhna, another tuskless male elephant that had been captured in Karnataka and later released in Wayanad.
9-Year Gap Ends With Capture
The Forest Department finally captured KM-1 on Thursday (October 1, 2026), marking the biggest elephant capture operation in Kannur district in nine years, after the capture of Chullikomban.
A rapid response team led by Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr Gokul and involving around 100 Forest Department personnel carried out the operation. DFO K Saji and Aralam Wildlife Warden V Ratheesan coordinated the mission.
Three Kumki elephants — Vikram, Bharat and Unnikrishnan — were brought from Muthanga in Wayanad to assist the operation.
KM-1 was located at Odachal in Block 13 of the Aralam Farm. Heavy rain, difficult terrain and dense acacia vegetation made the operation particularly challenging.
Forest guards had to separate the Makhna from a herd of six wild elephants by using firecrackers before the capture could proceed.
Three Darts, Difficult Terrain And A Long Rescue
The first tranquiliser dart was fired at around 11 AM. Even after three darts, the elephant did not become fully sedated, forcing veterinarians to administer additional medication.
The animal was located nearly 300 metres from the nearest motorable road. An earthmover was therefore used to create a path for the elephant ambulance.
With the assistance of the Kumki elephants, the sedated Makhna was eventually loaded onto a truck and transported to Wayanad.
The Forest Department plans to keep the elephant under intensive care at a specialised wooden kraal at Muthanga. Once its health is restored, authorities plan to fit it with a radio collar and release it deep inside the forest.
The capture has ended a long chapter of human-elephant conflict in Aralam — while once again turning the spotlight on the remarkable biology of Kerala's tuskless male elephants.
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