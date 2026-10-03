ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Makhna Captured After Killing Nine: Tuskless Male Elephants Pack Strength, Intelligence And A Genetic Edge

KM-1 was located at Odachal in Block 13 of the Aralam Farm. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: The daring capture of the notorious Kannur Makhna, a tuskless male elephant blamed for nine human deaths, has brought renewed attention to one of the most misunderstood and formidable members of the Asian elephant population.

Often mistaken for females because of their lack of tusks, Makhnas are fully developed male elephants. Their tusklessness is a genetic characteristic and not the result of injury or external factors. Wildlife experts say the absence of tusks does not make them physically weaker; they possess the same powerful bodies, reproductive capabilities and musth cycles as tuskers.

Kannur Divisional Forest Officer K Saji told ETV Bharat that capturing and taming Makhnas is considerably more difficult than handling other elephants because of their physical strength and the difficulty of identifying them in the wild.

“Approaching a tuskless elephant assuming it is a female can be dangerous,” forest officials caution.

Renowned environmental scientist, elephant researcher and former Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) director Dr P S Easa, however, said the widely held belief that Makhnas are stronger than tuskers does not have scientific validation.

Tuskless, But Not Weaker

According to experts, Makhnas have exceptionally strong trunks and are capable of carrying out the same demanding physical activities as tuskers. Historical accounts from elephant auctions in places such as Konni indicate that Makhnas were valued for their head strength and ability to uproot large trees and haul timber.

KM-1 became notorious for dismantling solar fences and breaching other protective barriers. (ETV Bharat)

The lack of tusks may also offer an evolutionary advantage by reducing their vulnerability to ivory poaching, allowing them to live longer and reproduce.

Asian elephants are broadly classified into females, tuskers and Makhnas. Makhnas are males and are not transgender or intersex animals. Their tusklessness is primarily associated with genetics.

They generally spend their early years with female herds before being driven away by dominant males as they reach adolescence. Their vocalisations, body language and behaviour are otherwise similar to those of tuskers.

Makhnas also undergo musth, a period of heightened reproductive activity that can last several months. They remain capable of mating and producing offspring, including male calves that may develop tusks.

Their lack of tusks makes accurate population estimates difficult because they can easily be mistaken for females during wildlife surveys.

Rare in Keralam

Forest officials said makhana could detect human presence quickly, launch sudden attacks and retreat into the forest. (ETV Bharat)

Makhnas account for only a small proportion of Keralam's elephant population, according to forest officials. Sri Lanka has one of the world's highest proportions of tuskless male Asian elephants, while India also has a significant population.

Experts say the number of Makhnas in Keralam has declined from earlier levels. The state is currently estimated to have around 40.

The decline in captive elephants has also changed attitudes towards Makhnas. Traditionally, tuskless elephants were not preferred for temple festivals. Some are now being paraded with artificial tusks attached over their small tushes.

Several well-known Makhnas have lived in Keralam and other parts of South India, including Bullet Makhna, Kadeykkalchal Ganesan, Akkaramel Mohanan, Puthuppally Arjunan, Liberty Unnikuttan, Olambadi Bhadran, Pullat Karnan and Vishnulokam Rajasenan.

At the Guruvayur Devaswom, following the death of Lakshmanan, only one Makhna, Balakrishnan, remains, according to available information.

From ‘Rogue’ to Captive Care