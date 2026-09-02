ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Viral ‘Smile of Freedom’ Video Reunites Missing Jharkhand Youth With Family After 10 Years

Kozhikode: A smile captured on camera during an Independence Day celebration has brought an extraordinary end to a family's decade-long search for their missing son.

Yasin Sheikh, hailing from Jharkhand who had been living under the name Rasheed at Pratheeksha Bhavan in Kozhikode, has finally been reunited with his family after nearly 10 years. A video showing his radiant smile, which went viral on social media, helped relatives recognise him and reconnect the missing youth with his family.

Yasin is scheduled to leave for his hometown in Jharkhand with his family on Thursday (September 3) following a farewell programme at the Karunyatheeram Campus in Poonoor.

Missing at the Age of 17

Yasin Sheikh hails from Narayanpur in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. He went missing when he was around 17 years old, leaving his family devastated.

Separated from his loved ones, Yasin eventually reached Cheruvadi in Kozhikode district. Local residents noticed the speech-impaired teenager wandering alone and alerted the police.

He was subsequently brought under the care of the Child Welfare Committee through Childline and shifted to Punya Bhavan at Vellimadukunnu.

Yasin spent nearly six years at Punya Bhavan before being shifted to Pratheeksha Bhavan at the Karunyatheeram Campus in Poonoor in September 2023, with the support of the Social Justice Department.

It was there that he became affectionately known to everyone as Rasheed.

A Smile That Changed Everything

The remarkable turn in Yasin's life came during Independence Day celebrations held at the Karunyatheeram Campus on August 15.

The programme was organised jointly by the Health Care Foundation and the Rotary Club of Calicut Cyber City.

Members of the startup Mulakupetti, who visited the campus to distribute sweets, captured candid moments from the celebrations. Among them was a video showing Yasin and one of his friends walking together with broad smiles.

The video was shared on social media with the caption 'Smile of Freedom'.

What began as a simple Independence Day moment soon turned into something extraordinary.

As the video spread widely across social media platforms, one of Yasin's relatives happened to see it and recognised him. The relative responded to the post, setting in motion the process that would eventually reconnect Yasin with his family.

Family Identifies Their Long-Lost Son

Using the contact details obtained through the social media interaction, officials and those associated with Pratheeksha Bhavan contacted Yasin's family.

The family subsequently submitted identification documents and other details to establish his identity.

Authorities then carefully cross-checked the records maintained over the years with the documents and information provided by the family.

The verification ultimately confirmed that the youth known as Rasheed at Pratheeksha Bhavan was, in fact, Yasin Sheikh, who had gone missing from Jharkhand nearly a decade ago.

Mother Died Before Seeing Son Again

Yasin's disappearance had left his family searching for him for years.

A police complaint was filed following his disappearance, and the family made repeated efforts to trace him.