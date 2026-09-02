Keralam: Viral ‘Smile of Freedom’ Video Reunites Missing Jharkhand Youth With Family After 10 Years
Yasin Sheikh, hailing from Jharkhand who had been living under the name Rasheed at Pratheeksha Bhavan in Kozhikode, has finally been reunited with his family.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Kozhikode: A smile captured on camera during an Independence Day celebration has brought an extraordinary end to a family's decade-long search for their missing son.
Yasin Sheikh, hailing from Jharkhand who had been living under the name Rasheed at Pratheeksha Bhavan in Kozhikode, has finally been reunited with his family after nearly 10 years. A video showing his radiant smile, which went viral on social media, helped relatives recognise him and reconnect the missing youth with his family.
Yasin is scheduled to leave for his hometown in Jharkhand with his family on Thursday (September 3) following a farewell programme at the Karunyatheeram Campus in Poonoor.
Missing at the Age of 17
Yasin Sheikh hails from Narayanpur in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. He went missing when he was around 17 years old, leaving his family devastated.
Separated from his loved ones, Yasin eventually reached Cheruvadi in Kozhikode district. Local residents noticed the speech-impaired teenager wandering alone and alerted the police.
He was subsequently brought under the care of the Child Welfare Committee through Childline and shifted to Punya Bhavan at Vellimadukunnu.
Yasin spent nearly six years at Punya Bhavan before being shifted to Pratheeksha Bhavan at the Karunyatheeram Campus in Poonoor in September 2023, with the support of the Social Justice Department.
It was there that he became affectionately known to everyone as Rasheed.
A Smile That Changed Everything
The remarkable turn in Yasin's life came during Independence Day celebrations held at the Karunyatheeram Campus on August 15.
The programme was organised jointly by the Health Care Foundation and the Rotary Club of Calicut Cyber City.
Members of the startup Mulakupetti, who visited the campus to distribute sweets, captured candid moments from the celebrations. Among them was a video showing Yasin and one of his friends walking together with broad smiles.
The video was shared on social media with the caption 'Smile of Freedom'.
What began as a simple Independence Day moment soon turned into something extraordinary.
As the video spread widely across social media platforms, one of Yasin's relatives happened to see it and recognised him. The relative responded to the post, setting in motion the process that would eventually reconnect Yasin with his family.
Family Identifies Their Long-Lost Son
Using the contact details obtained through the social media interaction, officials and those associated with Pratheeksha Bhavan contacted Yasin's family.
The family subsequently submitted identification documents and other details to establish his identity.
Authorities then carefully cross-checked the records maintained over the years with the documents and information provided by the family.
The verification ultimately confirmed that the youth known as Rasheed at Pratheeksha Bhavan was, in fact, Yasin Sheikh, who had gone missing from Jharkhand nearly a decade ago.
Mother Died Before Seeing Son Again
Yasin's disappearance had left his family searching for him for years.
A police complaint was filed following his disappearance, and the family made repeated efforts to trace him.
However, his mother, Nurful Didi, who spent years hoping for her son's return, died in 2023 without knowing that he was safe and living thousands of kilometres away in Kerala.
The reunion has nevertheless brought immense relief and happiness to Yasin's father, Sohrab Sheikh, and his siblings.
After recognising Yasin, family members spoke to him through a video call, an emotional moment that brought the long-separated family together after nearly 10 years.
Family Travels to Kerala
The family immediately began preparations to travel to Kerala and bring Yasin back home.
They have now reached Kerala to take him back to Jharkhand after the completion of the required official procedures.
A special farewell gathering is scheduled to be held at the Karunyatheeram Campus on September 3 before Yasin leaves for his hometown with his family.
A Beloved Member of Pratheeksha Bhavan
During his stay at Pratheeksha Bhavan, Yasin had become an active and much-loved member of the institution.
He regularly participated in the daily activities and celebrations organised at the campus.
His talent had also found expression through cinema.
Yasin acted in a short film titled 'One Smile', produced for the Unarvu 2023 competition organised by the Social Justice Department.
The film went on to secure the second prize at the state level.
Ironically, years before a viral video of his smile reunited him with his family, Yasin had already featured in a film titled One Smile.
Farewell After a Decade-Long Journey
The official procedures for Yasin's safe return to Jharkhand are progressing, with the authorities and organisations associated with his care coordinating the journey.
The efforts to reunite Yasin with his family have been supported by Health Care Foundation Chief Patron Shukoor Kinaloor, President Dr Basheer Poonoor, General Secretary C K A Shameer Bava, Pratheeksha Bhavan chairman T M Abdul Hakeem, Health Care Foundation COO I P Navas, Superintendent Parvathi Bhai and RMO Farsin Ahmed.
For nearly a decade, Yasin's family searched for answers.
They did not find him through a missing-person notice, a police breakthrough or a formal investigation.
Instead, the journey home began with a simple smile captured during an Independence Day celebration — a smile that travelled across social media, reached the right person and finally brought a missing son back to his family.
On September 3, the youth who arrived in Kerala alone and without a known identity will leave surrounded by the family who never stopped hoping to find him.
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