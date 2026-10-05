ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Keralam Pilgrims' Tourist Bus Collides With Parked Lorry In Buxar, 23 Injured

Buxar: At least 23 passengers, including the driver, were injured when a tourist bus carrying pilgrims from Keralam collided with a lorry parked on the roadside on the Veer Kunwar Singh Ganga Bridge in Bihar’s Buxar district early Monday, police said.

The group of around 27 pilgrims from Kerala was travelling from Gaya to Ayodhya after completing the pind daan rituals in Gaya. The bus had reportedly left Gaya at around 10 PM and was travelling towards Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred at around 3 AM.

According to police, the tourist bus rammed into a lorry parked on the side of the road on the Ganga bridge. The impact was severe, leaving several passengers injured.

The injured included bus driver Ramesh Swamy, who suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Buxar Sadar Hospital. Four passengers are also undergoing treatment, while others with minor injuries were given first aid and discharged.

Passengers said most of them were asleep when the accident occurred.

Injured passenger K Swami said there was a loud impact and a sudden jolt, causing passengers to fall forward from their seats and sustain injuries.

Another passenger, Ram Rao, said almost everyone on the bus suffered some form of injury.

According to passengers, the bus may have collided with the parked lorry after the driver lost consciousness. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially established.