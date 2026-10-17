ETV Bharat / state

Synagogue Arson: 'Boss' Chats, Cryptocurrency Payments Under Scanner; Keralam Police Probe Wider Conspiracy

Ernakulam: The investigation into the arson attack near the historic Kadavumbhagam Jewish Synagogue in Ernakulam market has intensified, with police recovering crucial digital evidence from the mobile phone of accused Ebin Paul, 32. Investigators are examining social media messages referring to a person identified as ‘Boss’, requests for weapons and alleged offers to carry out attacks for payment.

A forensic laboratory has provided the police with a mirror image of the data extracted from Ebin’s phone. An examination of the material reportedly revealed chats between the accused and an individual he addressed as ‘Boss’. The messages allegedly include requests for lethal weapons, including an AK-47.

Police are also examining messages in which the accused reportedly asked on social media whether anyone was interested in taking up a ‘quotation’ (a term used in Keralam to refer to a contract for carrying out an attack).

Investigators are checking whether any of the people who received these messages had a role in the synagogue-area arson.

The police have written to Telegram seeking further details about chats involving unidentified accounts. Investigators are also examining communications referring to attacks in other cities and possible links to foreign-based networks. The identity of ‘Boss’ and the extent of any wider conspiracy remain unconfirmed.

Cryptocurrency Payment Under Investigation

According to the police, Ebin told investigators that he received Rs 2 lakh in cryptocurrency for setting fire to promotional materials outside Blossom Nursery, located in front of the synagogue. Investigators suspect that the accused recorded the incident and shared the footage with the person who allegedly directed him.

The historic Kadavumbhagam Jewish Synagogue in Ernakulam market. (ETV Bharat)

Although an examination of his known bank accounts reportedly yielded no suspicious transactions, police are investigating whether other accounts held in someone else’s name or digital wallets were used to transfer money.

Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are also gathering information about the case. Police are examining Ebin’s overseas connections after confirming that he travelled to the United Kingdom in 2020 for educational purposes.

Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran said there was currently insufficient evidence to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused. He said the police would consider adding further legal provisions if additional evidence emerged.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 AM on Monday (October 12), when Ebin allegedly arrived in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis and set fire to flex banners and promotional materials belonging to Blossom Nursery. He reportedly recorded the act on his mobile phone.