ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Swelters As Mercury Crosses 36 Degrees Celsius In September Amid Weak Monsoon

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam is feeling the heat unusually early in September, with the mercury crossing 36 degrees Celsius at Punalur even as the southwest monsoon remains weak in the state.

According to the latest IMD data, Punalur in Kollam district recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, a striking 4.3 degrees above normal for the station.

The reading comes in the first week of September, a period when Keralam would ordinarily still be under the influence of the southwest monsoon. Kottayam was not far behind, recording 35.2 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above normal - - the highest departure among the stations listed.

Palakkad recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees above normal, while CIAL Kochi registered 34.1 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal.