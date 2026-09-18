ETV Bharat / state

KSRTC Hyderabad Package With Ramoji Film City, Lakshadweep Trip To be Launched On September 22

Thiruvananthapuram: A chance to explore Ramoji Film City (RFC) along with Hyderabad's iconic tourist destinations, and an air-and-sea holiday to Lakshadweep, are among the new travel options being introduced by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Budget Tourism Cell.

The inauguration of KSRTC's new Hyderabad and Lakshadweep tourism packages, along with new booking software and a waiting-list facility for tourism services, will be held on September 22 (Tuesday). Transport Minister C P John will inaugurate the projects at a function at Hotel Chaitram, Thampanoor, at 7:30 PM. The Minister will also present mementos to 10 travellers selected for the inaugural Lakshadweep trip and honour employees and units that recorded outstanding performance at the state level during July and August.

Hyderabad package with Ramoji Film City

The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell has announced two packages to Hyderabad — a three-day, two-night package and a two-day, one-night package.

Accommodation, meals and entry fees to tourist attractions are included.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

The three-day package offers travellers an opportunity to visit Ramoji Film City, one of Hyderabad's major attractions, along with Nehru Zoological Park, Birla Mandir, NTR Gardens, the Ambedkar Statue, Lumbini Park, Hussain Sagar, HITEC City, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Chowmahalla Palace, Mecca Masjid and Charminar.

The two-day package also includes Ramoji Film City, along with Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Lumbini Park, Hussain Sagar and Birla Mandir.

The three-day, two-night itinerary begins at 3 PM on the first day, with the return journey scheduled for 10 AM on the fourth day. Accommodation will be provided on a triple-sharing basis. Travellers will have to bear separately any charges for depositing mobile phones, bags or footwear at tourist attractions.