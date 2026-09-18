KSRTC Hyderabad Package With Ramoji Film City, Lakshadweep Trip To be Launched On September 22
Both three- and two-day packages offer travellers an opportunity to visit RFC, one of Hyderabad's major attractions, along with iconic dozen tourist destinations.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A chance to explore Ramoji Film City (RFC) along with Hyderabad's iconic tourist destinations, and an air-and-sea holiday to Lakshadweep, are among the new travel options being introduced by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Budget Tourism Cell.
The inauguration of KSRTC's new Hyderabad and Lakshadweep tourism packages, along with new booking software and a waiting-list facility for tourism services, will be held on September 22 (Tuesday). Transport Minister C P John will inaugurate the projects at a function at Hotel Chaitram, Thampanoor, at 7:30 PM. The Minister will also present mementos to 10 travellers selected for the inaugural Lakshadweep trip and honour employees and units that recorded outstanding performance at the state level during July and August.
Hyderabad package with Ramoji Film City
The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell has announced two packages to Hyderabad — a three-day, two-night package and a two-day, one-night package.
Accommodation, meals and entry fees to tourist attractions are included.
The three-day package offers travellers an opportunity to visit Ramoji Film City, one of Hyderabad's major attractions, along with Nehru Zoological Park, Birla Mandir, NTR Gardens, the Ambedkar Statue, Lumbini Park, Hussain Sagar, HITEC City, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Chowmahalla Palace, Mecca Masjid and Charminar.
The two-day package also includes Ramoji Film City, along with Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Lumbini Park, Hussain Sagar and Birla Mandir.
The three-day, two-night itinerary begins at 3 PM on the first day, with the return journey scheduled for 10 AM on the fourth day. Accommodation will be provided on a triple-sharing basis. Travellers will have to bear separately any charges for depositing mobile phones, bags or footwear at tourist attractions.
Lakshadweep Package With Air Travel
The Lakshadweep package is a three-night, four-day trip involving air travel from Kochi and visits to Agatti and Kalpitti. The package has been designed as a budget-friendly option, with travellers able to choose between homestay and resort accommodation. It includes the Lakshadweep entry permit, airport transfers, twin-sharing accommodation, meals, Wi-Fi and insurance.
Travellers will be taken to Agatti's beaches and sunset-viewing spots, while a special boat trip to Kalpitti Island is also part of the itinerary. Activities include snorkelling, glass-bottom boat rides, kayaking, dolphin and sea-turtle spotting. Scuba diving and parasailing can be opted for at an additional cost of ₹4,000 and ₹3,500 respectively.Vegetarian meals must be requested at the time of booking. The full package amount has to be paid on the day of booking to confirm a seat. Children above two years will be charged the full airfare.As weather conditions can affect Lakshadweep travel, passengers have been advised to follow safety instructions issued by officials and carry any regular medicines they require.
Online booking and waiting list
The new software developed for the Budget Tourism Cell will enable passengers to book tickets online. A new waiting-list system, similar to the system used by Indian Railways, will also be introduced for KSRTC reservations.
Thampanoor Ward Councillor R Harikumar will preside over the inauguration. KSRTC CMD Dr P S Pramoj Shankar and senior officials will attend.
For bookings and further information, travellers can contact the KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell State Coordinator at 7907273399 or 9961228777.
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