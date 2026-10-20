ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Spa Trafficking Case: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation HI Arrested, Cops Expand Probe Into Interstate Racket

Keralam Police are preparing a list of customers who visited the spa and plan to conduct an identification procedure involving the survivor. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananathapuram: The investigation into the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh at spas in Kovalam has widened, with the arrest of Anuroop, a health inspector attached to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s Ulloor zone.

Keralama Police suspect that he was the actual owner of the ‘Dream’ spa in Kovalam, with financial transactions linked to its operations routed through his bank account.

The arrest follows that of Nishanth, the spa’s operator. Investigators are examining the alleged financial links between the two and the possibility that Anuroop acted as a benami for the establishment’s owner.

Keralam Police are preparing a list of customers who visited the spa and plan to conduct an identification procedure involving the survivor. Those identified may face action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, subject to the evidence gathered. Investigators are also scrutinising the accused persons’ bank transactions and examining the alleged role of auto-rickshaw drivers who brought customers to the establishment.

The survivor was taken to several spas in Kovalam where she was allegedly forced to work, as investigators sought to collect evidence from the locations.

According to the police, the girl was allegedly sold to a spa by her aunt for ₹1 lakh. The investigation has also expanded to Guduvanchery near Chennai after the survivor reportedly told investigators that she had been abused at a spa there. The special investigation team (SIT) is taking steps to obtain CCTV footage from the establishment.

The SIT was constituted under the direction of Law and Order ADGP P. Vijayan and is led by Thiruvananthapuram Fort Assistant Commissioner K Pradeep.

Southern Range IG R Nishanthini is overseeing the investigation into the alleged interstate links. The team comprises nine officers from the Kovalam, Port and Cyber police stations.

The survivor’s aunt and the aunt’s partner, who are accused of selling her, were apprehended at Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh with the assistance of local police and brought to Kovalam. The arrest operation reportedly encountered resistance, with the accused allegedly attempting to mobilise local residents against the police team. After hours of negotiations, the suspects were arrested and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.