ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: SIT Formed To Probe Alleged Irregularities In Bid To Host Argentina Football Match

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Home Department on Thursday constituted a SIT headed by ADGP P Vijayan to comprehensively investigate all aspects related to the proposed visit of the Argentina National Football Team led by star Lionel Messi to the state and arrangements connected with the event during the previous LDF government regime, officials said.

The order issued by the Home Department said an enquiry report submitted by the Special Secretary, Sports Department, contained findings serious enough to warrant an investigation beyond the scope of a departmental enquiry.

The Special Invesigation Team (SIT), headed by Vijayan, ADGP (Law and Order), comprises S Sateesh Bino, Inspector General of Police, Internal Security; P Vikraman, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Kozhikode and Wayanad; Shyju P L, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Wayanad; and Mathew, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Range, Kozhikode.

The SIT head can include additional members if necessary, the order said. The team has been directed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the entire transaction from its inception. The probe will examine the process and circumstances that led to the selection of the sponsoring company, as well as the roles of other private entities and intermediaries.

It will also examine whether any undue favour, pecuniary advantage or benefit was extended to any private entity and whether any corresponding loss was caused to the government or public authorities, the order said.

The SIT will probe the sources of funds, sponsorship amounts, and financial transactions between the entities and persons concerned, as well as the circumstances under which government orders, permissions, concessions, waivers, and the use of public assets were granted.

The foreign visit and communications, negotiations and commitments made in connection with the project will also come under the scanner. The order said that the probe will examine agreements with the Argentina Football Association, Football Australia, and other entities, and the circumstances under which the government's name, authority, or machinery became associated with private contractual arrangements.