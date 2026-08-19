ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Shock: Grandfather Murdered For iPhone And Bike; 13-Year-Old Girl Watched Murder On Video Call

Kerala Police suspect that the group had been planning the crime for some time. ( ETV Bharat )

Alappuzha: In a shocking murder case in Keralam, a 67-year-old man was allegedly killed by a group of teenagers at the behest of his 13-year-old granddaughter, who police say watched the attack live through a video call.

The victim, Shivankutty (67), a resident of Karuvatta Madappuraykkal Padeettathil in Alappuzha, was allegedly murdered at his home while his wife and daughter were away at hospital for the daughter's delivery.

Police have taken four minors into custody in connection with the case. According to the investigation, the 13-year-old girl allegedly planned the crime with her 17-year-old boyfriend from Paravur in Kollam. Two other teenagers from Paravur allegedly accompanied him and carried out the attack.

The three boys were taken into custody from Paravur railway station in Kollam. Police said two of them are Plus One and Plus Two students, while the third had dropped out after Plus One.

Murder Watched On Video Call

According to Alappuzha District Police Chief T K Vishnupradeep, the girl allegedly watched the killing through a video call while the attack was taking place.

Police suspect that the group had been planning the crime for some time, allegedly with the intention of stealing valuables from the house. The stolen gold was reportedly to be sold to raise money for a new iPhone for the girl and a motorcycle for her boyfriend.

The suspects allegedly entered the house through a bathroom ventilator on Saturday night. Shivankutty woke up when they entered and was allegedly attacked, restrained with cloth and suffocated.

Police said the suspects subsequently attempted to destroy or conceal evidence by scattering chilli powder inside the house and spraying chemicals around the bathroom, apparently to interfere with police investigation and the dog squad.

Movie 'Spyder' Allegedly Provided Ideas

The District Police Chief said the suspects appeared to have drawn ideas about committing the crime and concealing evidence from films, including the Tamil movie ‘Spyder’. A gold ring allegedly stolen from the house was sold at a jewellery shop in Kollam for ₹16,000, police said. The stolen gold has since been recovered. Police have also identified a person who allegedly helped the teenagers sell the ring. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was not directly involved in the murder.