Keralam Shock: Grandfather Murdered For iPhone And Bike; 13-Year-Old Girl Watched Murder On Video Call
Shivankutty (67), a resident of Karuvatta in Alappuzha, was murdered at his home while his wife and daughter were away at hospital for daughter's delivery.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Alappuzha: In a shocking murder case in Keralam, a 67-year-old man was allegedly killed by a group of teenagers at the behest of his 13-year-old granddaughter, who police say watched the attack live through a video call.
The victim, Shivankutty (67), a resident of Karuvatta Madappuraykkal Padeettathil in Alappuzha, was allegedly murdered at his home while his wife and daughter were away at hospital for the daughter's delivery.
Police have taken four minors into custody in connection with the case. According to the investigation, the 13-year-old girl allegedly planned the crime with her 17-year-old boyfriend from Paravur in Kollam. Two other teenagers from Paravur allegedly accompanied him and carried out the attack.
The three boys were taken into custody from Paravur railway station in Kollam. Police said two of them are Plus One and Plus Two students, while the third had dropped out after Plus One.
Murder Watched On Video Call
According to Alappuzha District Police Chief T K Vishnupradeep, the girl allegedly watched the killing through a video call while the attack was taking place.
Police suspect that the group had been planning the crime for some time, allegedly with the intention of stealing valuables from the house. The stolen gold was reportedly to be sold to raise money for a new iPhone for the girl and a motorcycle for her boyfriend.
The suspects allegedly entered the house through a bathroom ventilator on Saturday night. Shivankutty woke up when they entered and was allegedly attacked, restrained with cloth and suffocated.
Police said the suspects subsequently attempted to destroy or conceal evidence by scattering chilli powder inside the house and spraying chemicals around the bathroom, apparently to interfere with police investigation and the dog squad.
Movie 'Spyder' Allegedly Provided Ideas
The District Police Chief said the suspects appeared to have drawn ideas about committing the crime and concealing evidence from films, including the Tamil movie ‘Spyder’. A gold ring allegedly stolen from the house was sold at a jewellery shop in Kollam for ₹16,000, police said. The stolen gold has since been recovered. Police have also identified a person who allegedly helped the teenagers sell the ring. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was not directly involved in the murder.
Police Examine Girl's Allegation
During questioning, the girl allegedly told police that she had developed resentment towards her grandfather after he had allegedly misbehaved with her. Police said this allegation is being examined as part of the investigation and has not yet been independently established.
The police are also investigating whether the accused had consumed or used drugs and whether other friends of the girl had any role in the crime.
Vishnupradeep said the girl initially appeared confident that investigators would not be able to trace her. Police reportedly found that she had not deleted WhatsApp conversations or location-related digital evidence. According to police, she eventually confessed after investigators confronted her with cyber evidence.
Police May Seek Adult Trial For Three Boys
Given the gravity of the offence, police said they would approach the Juvenile Justice Board seeking that the three teenage boys be dealt with under the provisions applicable to children in conflict with law who are alleged to have committed a heinous offence.
The investigation is continuing, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged conspiracy, the role of each accused, the motive and the possibility of involvement of others. The allegations against the minors are subject to the outcome of the investigation and proceedings before the competent authorities.
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