ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: 17 Fishermen Rescued After Engine Failure Off Kozhikode Coast

Kozhikode: Seventeen fishermen stranded in the sea after their fishing boat developed engine trouble off the coast here were rescued by the Coastal Police and locals on Saturday, officials said.

The fishing boat had departed from Beypore Harbour and was operating west of Kappalangadi, Kadalundi, when its engine suddenly failed, leaving the vessel stranded amidst choppy waters. Upon receiving information about the incident, Coastal Police teams rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of local fishermen and residents, brought all 17 individuals safely back to shore.

The rescued fishermen were immediately taken to the Feroke Chanda Hospital for medical evaluation and necessary treatment. Officials confirmed that none of the crew members suffered serious injuries during the ordeal and all are currently in stable condition.

According to a statement by Hospital authorities, "the workers admitted to the Feroke Chanda Hospital sustained only minor injuries and were given primary medical care." Officials noted that a major tragedy was averted solely due to the timely intervention. With a red alert declared in nine districts across the state, the meteorological department has issued strict warnings against venturing into the sea.