ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Seeks Mullaperiyar Safety Review As Per 2025 ToR

Idukki: Keralam has urged the Supreme Court-appointed panel conducting a comprehensive safety evaluation of the Mullaperiyar dam to strictly follow the terms of reference (ToR) fixed in August 2025, a state government adviser has said.

The panel recently conducted a field inspection of the main dam, baby dam, earthen dam and spillway, besides hearing the submissions of both Keralam and Tamil Nadu, government adviser on inter-state water issues James Wilson said.

"All our safety concerns have been presented before the committee in detail. Our main demand is that the safety review should proceed strictly in accordance with the terms of reference fixed in August 2025," Wilson told reporters here on Wednesday evening. He said the state had presented before the panel, its concerns on various aspects of the dam's safety.

"We presented all the issues that the Keralam government wanted to bring before the committee in detail. We spoke about flooding, seismology and the need to collect samples from the dam for detailed examination," he said.