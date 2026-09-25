Keralam Seeks Centre's Nod To Cut ESA Coverage, Exclude Farms And Habitations
The state sought to bring the ESA down to 8,590.69 sq km, arguing that non-forest areas currently included in the Centre’s proposal should be excluded.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam has urged the Centre to reduce the extent of Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) in the state and completely exclude inhabited areas and agricultural land from the proposed ESA coverage, said Minster Sunny Joseph who handles the portfolios of Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, and ANERT, and president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).
Under the Centre’s latest draft notification, Keralam’s ESA covers 9,993.7 sq km, comprising 9,107 sq km of forest area and 886.70 sq km of non-forest area.
The state has sought to bring the ESA down to 8,590.69 sq km, arguing that non-forest areas currently included in the Centre’s proposal should be excluded and the ESA should be confined to forest regions.
The government has also reiterated that Keralam’s ESA is not the 13,108 sq km cited in the Kasturirangan report.
33 Villages Sought For Exclusion
Keralam has submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Environment seeking the exclusion of 33 villages from the latest draft notification, which covers 131 villages in the state.
The state wants inhabited areas and agricultural land in these villages removed from the ESA proposal. The villages are located in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.
The villages sought to be excluded are Kokkayar, Chakkupallam, Anavilasam, Ayyappancoil, Anakkara, Kattappana, Pampadumpara, Arakkulam, Erattayar, Thankamony, Kalkoonthal, Parathode, Upputhode, Udumbanchola, Vathikudy, Chaturangappara, Kanthippara, Konnathady, Rajakkad, Rajakumari, Kunchithanny, Karunapuram, Vandanmedu, Koottickal, Melukavu, Poonjar South, Teekoy, Kedavoor, Chungathara, Muthalamada-II, Mannurkara, Kallikkad and Achooranam.
Kerala Makes Case Before Centre
The state has conveyed its objections and demands to the expert committee appointed by the Centre to determine the ESA.
Committee chairman and environmental scientist Sanjay Kumar was invited to Keralam in July, when the state’s position was presented under the leadership of Chief Minister V D Satheesan.
The state has argued that Kerala’s geographical constraints and high population density make the issue particularly sensitive. Keralam has about 29% forest cover, which is already governed by stringent forest regulations, the government has pointed out.
According to the state, imposing additional restrictions on non-forest areas could affect agriculture and development. Keralam has also emphasised that the village is the basic unit being used for ESA demarcation.
The state government maintains that its present demarcation was arrived at after detailed studies and that public concerns were considered by the Cabinet.
Delegation To Delhi Possible
The Cabinet has decided to place a resolution reflecting Kerala’s concerns before the upcoming Legislative Assembly session. The government plans to seek unanimous approval and submit the resolution to the Centre.
If required, a special delegation led by the Chief Minster will travel to Delhi to meet the Central Government and press for Keralam’s demands.
The state’s position is that ESA protection should safeguard ecologically important forest regions without unnecessarily bringing farmlands, settlements and inhabited villages under additional restrictions.
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