ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Seeks Centre's Nod To Cut ESA Coverage, Exclude Farms And Habitations

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam has urged the Centre to reduce the extent of Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) in the state and completely exclude inhabited areas and agricultural land from the proposed ESA coverage, said Minster Sunny Joseph who handles the portfolios of Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, and ANERT, and president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Under the Centre’s latest draft notification, Keralam’s ESA covers 9,993.7 sq km, comprising 9,107 sq km of forest area and 886.70 sq km of non-forest area.

The state has sought to bring the ESA down to 8,590.69 sq km, arguing that non-forest areas currently included in the Centre’s proposal should be excluded and the ESA should be confined to forest regions.

The government has also reiterated that Keralam’s ESA is not the 13,108 sq km cited in the Kasturirangan report.

33 Villages Sought For Exclusion

Keralam has submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Environment seeking the exclusion of 33 villages from the latest draft notification, which covers 131 villages in the state.

The state wants inhabited areas and agricultural land in these villages removed from the ESA proposal. The villages are located in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

The villages sought to be excluded are Kokkayar, Chakkupallam, Anavilasam, Ayyappancoil, Anakkara, Kattappana, Pampadumpara, Arakkulam, Erattayar, Thankamony, Kalkoonthal, Parathode, Upputhode, Udumbanchola, Vathikudy, Chaturangappara, Kanthippara, Konnathady, Rajakkad, Rajakumari, Kunchithanny, Karunapuram, Vandanmedu, Koottickal, Melukavu, Poonjar South, Teekoy, Kedavoor, Chungathara, Muthalamada-II, Mannurkara, Kallikkad and Achooranam.

Kerala Makes Case Before Centre

The state has conveyed its objections and demands to the expert committee appointed by the Centre to determine the ESA.