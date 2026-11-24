ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Seeks Centre's Intervention To Obtain Pure Petrol Samples For Ethanol Testing

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Anoop Jacob has written to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, urging the Central Government to intervene and direct oil marketing companies (OMCs) to supply 100% pure petrol samples to the state.

Suresh Gopi, an acclaimed, National Award-winning Malayalam film actor from Keralam, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The Keralam government initiated the inspection following complaints from various quarters regarding the adverse effects of ethanol-blended fuel on vehicle engines. As part of this, petrol samples were collected from various retail outlets across the state over the past two weeks.

Over the past two weeks, the Civil Supplies Department conducted extensive inspections and collected petrol samples from multiple retail fuel outlets across Keralam. These samples were subsequently handed over to the state-run Chemical Examiner’s Laboratories for scientific analysis to verify whether the ethanol blending ratio complies with prescribed national standards.

To accurately measure the exact percentage of ethanol mixed into retail petrol, state forensic and chemical laboratories require a "reference sample" of 100% unblended, pure petrol for calibration and comparative testing.

According to Minister Jacob’s letter, state officials had approached major oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), to procure the pure petrol samples. While the companies initially agreed to cooperate and provide the samples, they later backed out without citing valid reasons. "Persistent efforts made by senior state government officials to procure the pure samples from the oil companies were turned down," the Minister noted in his communication to the Union Ministry, pointing out that the refusal has stalled the crucial laboratory testing process.

Clarifying the state government’s stance, Anoop Jacob emphasized that the scientific testing is not intended to discredit oil companies or disrupt fuel distribution, but rather to address genuine public anxieties and ensure consumer protection.