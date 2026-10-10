ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt Sanctions ₹119.87 Crore To Clear Crop Insurance Arrears; ₹76.68 Crore Released For Disaster Relief

A total of ₹90.81 crore is due to 1,52,665 farmers under the natural calamity relief scheme ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government has sanctioned ₹119.87 crore to settle pending crop insurance claims and approved another ₹76.68 crore for disbursing natural calamity relief to farmers facing financial difficulties following crop losses.

The decisions come amid mounting arrears owed to farmers across the state. According to the government order, the funds will be drawn from the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund constituted under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008. The amount will be routed through the Commissioner of Land Revenue to the special treasury account of the Director of Agriculture for disbursement.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Department Minhaj Alam issued the order.

A total of ₹90.81 crore is due to 1,52,665 farmers under the natural calamity relief scheme. The arrears relate to applications submitted from October 25, 2021, onwards.

Of this, ₹76.68 crore has now been sanctioned to process urgent applications and disburse pending assistance on a priority basis.

Wayanad district has the highest reported arrears under the scheme, amounting to ₹19.27 crore.

Under the state's crop insurance scheme, claims submitted from May 4, 2025, onwards are currently being processed for disbursement.

The state has pending crop insurance dues of ₹43.22 crore for 14,971 farmers. Malappuram district accounts for the highest share, with arrears of ₹12.72 crore.