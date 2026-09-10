Keralam: Rs 2,500-Crore Master Plan To Give Wayanad Coffee A Climate-Resilient Makeover
As part of the proposed overhaul, decades-old coffee plants with poor productivity will be removed and replaced with high-yielding varieties, reports Jins Thottumkara
Published : September 10, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Wayanad: The Coffee Board has drawn up an ambitious Rs 2,500 crore, 10-year master plan to revive and modernise Wayanad's coffee sector, with a major focus on replacing ageing plantations, improving irrigation and processing infrastructure and making cultivation more resilient to climate change.
The plan comes at a time when coffee growers in Wayanad are facing production challenges triggered by erratic weather and drought conditions. The programme will be implemented in phases, with the Coffee Board, Kerala Agriculture Department, World Bank-assisted KERA (Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation) project and NABARD expected to work together on various components.
As part of the proposed overhaul, decades-old coffee plants with poor productivity will be removed and replaced with high-yielding varieties. Farmers will be provided financial assistance for replanting, while subsidies and special support packages will be introduced to reduce the cost burden.
53,000 Hectares Targeted For Replanting
According to the plan, old coffee plantations covering around 53,000 hectares across Keralam will be replaced at a rate of about 6,000 hectares a year. The focus will be on Wayanad as well as major coffee-growing regions including Idukki, Nelliampathy and Attappadi.
The proposed infrastructure upgrade will include development of water sources, wells, sprinklers, drip irrigation and other micro-irrigation facilities. Modern harvesting and processing technologies will also be promoted to improve productivity and value addition.
A Detailed Project Report (DPR) estimated at ₹2,050 crore has been submitted to the Kerala Agriculture Minister and the state government. The Coffee Board and the Kerala Government are also planning to provide subsidies of up to 70% to encourage farmers to undertake replanting.
"A drop in production is expected in the coming years due to this year's El Niño phenomenon. To overcome this and boost overall yield, a 10-year multi-phase plan incorporating various coordinated schemes has been prepared," Coffee Board Joint Director Dr M Karutha Mani told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
"Unlike in the past, future coffee expansion programmes will be implemented in active collaboration with the Department of Agriculture," he said.
The Coffee Board already provides assistance for replanting, digging ponds, irrigation facilities, construction of drying yards and production of value-added coffee products. Farmers have also demanded that subsidies be extended to those taking up coffee cultivation afresh.
A three-year coffee expansion programme is also proposed in Wayanad under the World Bank-assisted KERA project.
Aim To Double Wayanad's Coffee Production
Wayanad currently has more than 75,000 coffee farmers, with coffee cultivated across around 65,000 hectares. The district is Kerala's largest coffee-producing region, but yields fluctuate sharply in years affected by adverse weather.
The proposed programmes aim to substantially increase production, with the long-term target of taking Wayanad's annual output to around 120,000 metric tonnes within five to six years.
Dr Karutha Mani said India's position in the global coffee market and the growing demand for Indian Robusta offered an opportunity for Wayanad growers.
"Coffee is cultivated in around 135 countries worldwide. Among them, India ranks fifth in production and seventh in exports. In the fiscal year 2025-26, foreign exchange earnings from Indian coffee exports stood at approximately ₹16,600 crore," he said.
He said climate change had affected production in major coffee-producing countries such as Brazil, while Indian coffee, particularly Wayanad Robusta, was attracting international demand because of its blending quality.
Wayanad Robusta Gets Global Push
Global coffee trading is largely linked to the New York and London markets, with the London market particularly important for Robusta. Prices received for Kerala's Robusta coffee are consequently influenced by movements in the London market.
The Coffee Board official said Wayanad coffee had received significant international attention following an exhibition in Denmark two years ago.
The Kerala Government is also planning large-scale programmes in Wayanad as part of International Coffee Day celebrations. Events are scheduled in Mananthavady on September 29, Sulthan Bathery on September 30 and Kalpetta on October 1.
The programmes are expected to bring together farmers, officials, processors, exporters and other stakeholders to discuss the future of the sector and the proposed decade-long development strategy.
International Coffee Day has been observed globally on October 1 since 2015, with the celebrations aimed at highlighting the contribution of farmers, processing workers, traders, exporters, consumers and other stakeholders in the coffee value chain.
A preliminary meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister T Siddique was held with officials of the Agriculture Department, KERA project and Coffee Board ahead of the proposed programmes.
The Coffee Board and the state government are now looking to use the initiative to transform Wayanad from a major coffee-producing region into a more productive, climate-resilient and globally competitive coffee hub.
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