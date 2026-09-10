ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Rs 2,500-Crore Master Plan To Give Wayanad Coffee A Climate-Resilient Makeover

Old coffee plantations covering around 53,000 hectares across Keralam will be replaced at a rate of about 6,000 hectares a year. ( ETV Bharat )

Wayanad: The Coffee Board has drawn up an ambitious Rs 2,500 crore, 10-year master plan to revive and modernise Wayanad's coffee sector, with a major focus on replacing ageing plantations, improving irrigation and processing infrastructure and making cultivation more resilient to climate change.

The plan comes at a time when coffee growers in Wayanad are facing production challenges triggered by erratic weather and drought conditions. The programme will be implemented in phases, with the Coffee Board, Kerala Agriculture Department, World Bank-assisted KERA (Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation) project and NABARD expected to work together on various components.

As part of the proposed overhaul, decades-old coffee plants with poor productivity will be removed and replaced with high-yielding varieties. Farmers will be provided financial assistance for replanting, while subsidies and special support packages will be introduced to reduce the cost burden.

53,000 Hectares Targeted For Replanting

According to the plan, old coffee plantations covering around 53,000 hectares across Keralam will be replaced at a rate of about 6,000 hectares a year. The focus will be on Wayanad as well as major coffee-growing regions including Idukki, Nelliampathy and Attappadi.

The proposed infrastructure upgrade will include development of water sources, wells, sprinklers, drip irrigation and other micro-irrigation facilities. Modern harvesting and processing technologies will also be promoted to improve productivity and value addition.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) estimated at ₹2,050 crore has been submitted to the Kerala Agriculture Minister and the state government. The Coffee Board and the Kerala Government are also planning to provide subsidies of up to 70% to encourage farmers to undertake replanting.

"A drop in production is expected in the coming years due to this year's El Niño phenomenon. To overcome this and boost overall yield, a 10-year multi-phase plan incorporating various coordinated schemes has been prepared," Coffee Board Joint Director Dr M Karutha Mani told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

"Unlike in the past, future coffee expansion programmes will be implemented in active collaboration with the Department of Agriculture," he said.

The Coffee Board already provides assistance for replanting, digging ponds, irrigation facilities, construction of drying yards and production of value-added coffee products. Farmers have also demanded that subsidies be extended to those taking up coffee cultivation afresh.

A three-year coffee expansion programme is also proposed in Wayanad under the World Bank-assisted KERA project.

Aim To Double Wayanad's Coffee Production

Wayanad currently has more than 75,000 coffee farmers, with coffee cultivated across around 65,000 hectares. The district is Kerala's largest coffee-producing region, but yields fluctuate sharply in years affected by adverse weather.