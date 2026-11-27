ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Researchers Identify Genus Of Fish-Gill Parasite, Name It 'Gibbothoa'

The name 'Gibbothoa' is derived from the Latin word 'gibbosus', meaning ‘hunched’, referring to the organism's distinctive body structure. ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: A team of researchers, including Malayali scientists, has identified a new genus of parasitic crustaceans that live attached to the gills of marine fish along the Indian coast. Named 'Gibbothoa', the newly identified genus adds to scientific understanding of marine biodiversity.

The name 'Gibbothoa' is derived from the Latin word 'gibbosus', meaning ‘hunched’, referring to the organism's distinctive body structure.

The research team included Panakkool Thamban Aneesh, hailing from Koodali in Kannur, associated with Hiroshima University in Japan, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin in Malaysia and the Travancore Natural History Society in Thiruvananthapuram; Helna A K of the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Kannur; and A Biju Kumar, head of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries at the University of Kerala and Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

Scientists from North-West University in South Africa and the Queensland Museum in Australia also collaborated on the study, which has been published in the international journal 'Marine Biodiversity'.

Scientists from North-West University in South Africa and the Queensland Museum in Australia also collaborated on the study (ETV Bharat)

The specimens were collected from fish landing centres along the Keralam coast, including Bekal, Azhikkal, Ayikkara, Ponnani, Neendakara and Perumathura, as well as locations along the Tamil Nadu coast.

The parasites were primarily found in the gills of edible marine fish, including gizzard shad, chacunda gizzard shad, toli shad and longarm mullet.

DNA Studies Establish New Classification

The discovery followed a detailed re-examination of parasitic organisms identified in India as 'Agarna malayi' in 1952 and 'Agarna pustulosa' in 1954. Through morphological examination and DNA analysis, the researchers found that the Indian specimens differed significantly from the basic body structure of the genus 'Agarna', previously known from the Caribbean Sea.

The findings led the researchers to establish 'Gibbothoa' as a new genus. DNA analysis also indicated that 'Agarna malayi' and 'Agarna pustulosa', earlier treated as two separate species, are in fact the same species. It will now be known as 'Gibbothoa malayi'.

The researchers said the findings could contribute to studies on marine biodiversity, parasitic organisms and fishery resources.