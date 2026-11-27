Keralam: Researchers Identify Genus Of Fish-Gill Parasite, Name It 'Gibbothoa'
The specimens were collected from fish landing centres along Keralam coast, including Bekal, Azhikkal, Ayikkara, Ponnani, Neendakara and Perumathura, as well as along TN coast.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
K Sasindran
Kozhikode: A team of researchers, including Malayali scientists, has identified a new genus of parasitic crustaceans that live attached to the gills of marine fish along the Indian coast. Named 'Gibbothoa', the newly identified genus adds to scientific understanding of marine biodiversity.
The name 'Gibbothoa' is derived from the Latin word 'gibbosus', meaning ‘hunched’, referring to the organism's distinctive body structure.
The research team included Panakkool Thamban Aneesh, hailing from Koodali in Kannur, associated with Hiroshima University in Japan, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin in Malaysia and the Travancore Natural History Society in Thiruvananthapuram; Helna A K of the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Kannur; and A Biju Kumar, head of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries at the University of Kerala and Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).
Scientists from North-West University in South Africa and the Queensland Museum in Australia also collaborated on the study, which has been published in the international journal 'Marine Biodiversity'.
The specimens were collected from fish landing centres along the Keralam coast, including Bekal, Azhikkal, Ayikkara, Ponnani, Neendakara and Perumathura, as well as locations along the Tamil Nadu coast.
The parasites were primarily found in the gills of edible marine fish, including gizzard shad, chacunda gizzard shad, toli shad and longarm mullet.
DNA Studies Establish New Classification
The discovery followed a detailed re-examination of parasitic organisms identified in India as 'Agarna malayi' in 1952 and 'Agarna pustulosa' in 1954. Through morphological examination and DNA analysis, the researchers found that the Indian specimens differed significantly from the basic body structure of the genus 'Agarna', previously known from the Caribbean Sea.
The findings led the researchers to establish 'Gibbothoa' as a new genus. DNA analysis also indicated that 'Agarna malayi' and 'Agarna pustulosa', earlier treated as two separate species, are in fact the same species. It will now be known as 'Gibbothoa malayi'.
The researchers said the findings could contribute to studies on marine biodiversity, parasitic organisms and fishery resources.
Decade Of Research Yields New Species
Aneesh told ETV Bharat that identifying unfamiliar organisms had initially been difficult during his doctoral research because of a lack of reference material and resources.
He said he overcame the challenge by examining the collected specimens in detail, studying and documenting their limbs and body parts, and comparing their characteristics with existing scientific descriptions.
“When we get a new organism, we check whether it is parasitic or free-living. We examine its body structure and spines closely under a microscope and compare it with existing species and genera. If it does not fit into existing groups, we determine whether it is a new species or a new genus,” he said.
The researchers also preserve type specimens in national collections and cross-check their findings against published scientific literature.
According to the team, their decade-long research has resulted in the identification of one new family, eight new genera and around 40 new species of crustaceans in India. Several more discoveries are at different stages of publication.
KUFOS Vice-Chancellor A Biju Kumar told ETV Bharat that the achievement was the result of sustained research efforts.
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