ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Researchers Develop 'Matsyametri' App To Measure Marine Fish Without Touching

Ernakulam: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed an innovative mobile application capable of accurately measuring the length and width of marine fish without physically handling them.

Named Matsyametri, the application is expected to significantly improve scientific research and data collection in India's marine fisheries sector. The technology was developed under the ICAR National Fellow Project of the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

The application was developed by Dr Eldho Varghese, senior scientist at CMFRI and an ICAR National Fellow.

Traditionally, researchers conducting field surveys have had to physically handle individual fish and use measuring scales to record their dimensions. Matsyametri eliminates this process by allowing users to measure fish simply by pointing a smartphone camera at them.

The application works on Android smartphones compatible with ARCore technology and uses augmented reality to calculate the length and width of fish. When the camera is pointed at a fish, a measuring guide appears on the screen, enabling users to record its dimensions accurately.

The app also allows researchers to record measurements of multiple fish belonging to the same species during a single sampling session. The information is automatically categorised and digitally stored for future scientific analysis.