Keralam: Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine Arrested Over Excess Liquor Amid Argentina Team Event Fraud Probe
The Excise action followed the recovery of about 67 litres of liquor and other alcoholic beverages from his Wayanad residence during SIT search on Wednesday
Published : September 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Ernakulam: Reporter TV Managing Director and Managing Editor Anto Augustine was arrested by the Kerala Excise Department in the wee hours of Thursday in a case alleging possession of liquor beyond the legally permissible limit, hours after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) searched his office and residences as part of a probe into alleged financial irregularities surrounding the proposed Kerala visit of the Argentina national football team.
Anto Augustine was taken into custody from the Reporter TV office at Kalamassery around 5 AM on Thursday. The Excise action followed the seizure of about 67 litres of liquor and other alcoholic beverages from his ancestral residence in Wayanad during the SIT search on Wednesday.
According to the Excise report, the seizure included 43.850 litres of foreign-made foreign liquor, 1.224 litres of foreign-made wine, 6.250 litres of KSBC wine, 750 ml of Indian Made Foreign Liquor meant exclusively for defence personnel and 12.750 litres of another alcoholic beverage.
The seizure was made from a room on the first floor of Anto Augustine's residence at Karapuzha in Muttil South, Wayanad on Wednesday.
The Excise Department registered a case against Augustine under Sections 55(a), 55(i) and 58 of the Kerala Abkari Act. Officials said the provisions invoked are non-bailable. He was taken to Aluva District Hospital for a medical examination and is to be produced before a court in Wayanad.
Drama During Detention
An Excise team led by Assistant Commissioner R N Baiju reached the Reporter TV office in Kalamassery at about 2:30 AM to take Anto Augustine into custody.
Anto Augustine initially refused to surrender, insisting that he be shown a copy of the FIR. Although the Excise officials reportedly showed him a digital copy, he demanded a physical copy. Perumbavoor Excise Circle Inspector Manoj Kumar subsequently arrived with the hard copy, following which Anto Augustine was taken into custody.
Speaking to journalists during his arrest, Anto Augustine denied knowledge of the liquor and said he does not consume alcohol. He also alleged that he had been detained for hours before being informed about the Excise case.
The Excise Department is investigating the source of the liquor and the circumstances in which it was stored at the residence.
Arrest Follows 20-Hour SIT search
The arrest came shortly after the SIT completed an extended search operation at the headquarters of Reporter Broadcasting Corporation (RBC), which operates Reporter TV, in Kalamassery.
The police team, led by Thrikkakara ACP Bijoy Chandran CK, also searched residences linked to Anto Augustine and his brothers - Roji and Josekutty - in Ernakulam and Wayanad. The searches were conducted in connection with an FIR relating to alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy surrounding the proposed Argentina football team event in Kerala.
Police examined documents and digital material during the searches. Reports said documents, memory cards, information relating to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, Ernakulam and foreign currency were among the material seized.
The broader investigation concerns allegations of financial irregularities surrounding the unsuccessful effort to bring the multiple World Cup champions Argentina national football team to Kerala. The SIT has also flagged alleged tax-related irregularities involving Reporter Broadcasting Company.
Reporter TV Alleges Attack On Media Freedom
Reporter TV management has criticised the searches, alleging that the action disrupted the channel's news operations and amounted to an attack on press freedom.
Police, however, have maintained that the searches were conducted as part of a criminal investigation and that officials did not obstruct the channel's normal functioning. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has also said the action was carried out according to law and that the government would not interfere in the investigation.
Anto Augustine is the Managing Director and Managing Editor of Reporter TV. His brothers Roji Augustine and Josekutty Augustine hold senior positions in Reporter Broadcasting Corporation (RBC).
The liquor case against Augustine is separate from the broader financial-fraud investigation, although the alleged liquor possession came to light during the SIT searches connected with that probe.
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