ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine Arrested Over Excess Liquor Amid Argentina Team Event Fraud Probe

Ernakulam: Reporter TV Managing Director and Managing Editor Anto Augustine was arrested by the Kerala Excise Department in the wee hours of Thursday in a case alleging possession of liquor beyond the legally permissible limit, hours after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) searched his office and residences as part of a probe into alleged financial irregularities surrounding the proposed Kerala visit of the Argentina national football team.

Anto Augustine was taken into custody from the Reporter TV office at Kalamassery around 5 AM on Thursday. The Excise action followed the seizure of about 67 litres of liquor and other alcoholic beverages from his ancestral residence in Wayanad during the SIT search on Wednesday.

According to the Excise report, the seizure included 43.850 litres of foreign-made foreign liquor, 1.224 litres of foreign-made wine, 6.250 litres of KSBC wine, 750 ml of Indian Made Foreign Liquor meant exclusively for defence personnel and 12.750 litres of another alcoholic beverage.

The seizure was made from a room on the first floor of Anto Augustine's residence at Karapuzha in Muttil South, Wayanad on Wednesday.

The Excise Department registered a case against Augustine under Sections 55(a), 55(i) and 58 of the Kerala Abkari Act. Officials said the provisions invoked are non-bailable. He was taken to Aluva District Hospital for a medical examination and is to be produced before a court in Wayanad.

Drama During Detention

An Excise team led by Assistant Commissioner R N Baiju reached the Reporter TV office in Kalamassery at about 2:30 AM to take Anto Augustine into custody.

Anto Augustine initially refused to surrender, insisting that he be shown a copy of the FIR. Although the Excise officials reportedly showed him a digital copy, he demanded a physical copy. Perumbavoor Excise Circle Inspector Manoj Kumar subsequently arrived with the hard copy, following which Anto Augustine was taken into custody.

Speaking to journalists during his arrest, Anto Augustine denied knowledge of the liquor and said he does not consume alcohol. He also alleged that he had been detained for hours before being informed about the Excise case.

The Excise Department is investigating the source of the liquor and the circumstances in which it was stored at the residence.

Arrest Follows 20-Hour SIT search

The arrest came shortly after the SIT completed an extended search operation at the headquarters of Reporter Broadcasting Corporation (RBC), which operates Reporter TV, in Kalamassery.