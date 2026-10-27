ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Private Bus Operators Announce Indefinite Strike From Nov 3

Palakkad: Private bus operators in Keralam on Tuesday announced an indefinite strike from November 3, alleging that the government had failed to address their losses following the introduction of the Priyadarshini service by the state-run KSRTC.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of private bus owners held here, the operators said at a press conference.

They said discussions with Transport Minister C P John on October 10 had failed to yield a favourable outcome, leaving them with no option but to suspend services indefinitely.

The operators alleged that the Transport minister was procuring buses with contributions from wealthy private individuals, cooperative societies and MLAs' asset development funds, among other sources, and operating them on routes served by private buses.

They said the government had failed to discuss any of their demands aimed at ensuring the survival of the private bus industry, forcing them to resort to an indefinite strike.

They warned that all private buses would remain off the roads from November 3 unless the government took a decision on their demands.

The operators said a special commission appointed by the government on September 2 had submitted recommendations to address the losses suffered by the private bus sector. However, they alleged that the government had made no effort to accept or implement any of the recommendations.