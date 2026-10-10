ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Police To Deploy Indigenous Robots For Traffic Control, Disaster Response

Keralam Police, with support from Ernakulam-based I-Hub Research and Robotics Private Limited, was developing advanced robots to improve operational efficiency and reduce the workload of personnel deployed in difficult terrains and conditions. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The Keralam Police is developing indigenously designed robotic systems for traffic management, disaster response and rescue operations, as the state government moves to strengthen technology-driven policing alongside efforts to tackle emerging cybersecurity threats.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced the initiatives while inaugurating the 19th edition of the CoCoN Security and Hacking Conference organised by the Keralam Police here on Friday. He said the police, with support from Ernakulam-based I-Hub Research and Robotics Private Limited, was developing advanced robots (iHub Robotics) to improve operational efficiency and reduce the workload of personnel deployed in difficult conditions.

The systems include Daksha, designed to regulate traffic; Kavach, a ground vehicle intended to assist rescue operations and transport essential supplies across difficult terrain; and Tara, a multilingual service robot capable of answering queries and guiding visitors in public spaces.

According to the developers, Daksha uses programmed hand gestures and visual cues to regulate vehicular movement. Its proposed capabilities include detecting vehicles, assisting with traffic diversion and identifying traffic violations in real time. The system is intended to support traffic police personnel who spend long hours working in scorching heat, rain and polluted environments.

I-Hub Research and Robotics founder and managing director Adil Krishna told ETV Bharat that the company was working towards handing over the traffic management robots to the state police within six months. If implemented as planned, Keralam would become the first state in India to deploy this type of robotic traffic management system, according to the company.

Kavach, a ground vehicle intended to assist rescue operations and transport essential supplies across difficult terrain (ETV Bharat)

The robots were showcased alongside other indigenous technologies at an exhibition held as part of the CoCoN conference. However, the announcement concerns planned deployment; the systems should not be described as having already replaced traffic police personnel.

Tara For Public Aid; Industrial And Defence Applications

Another robot, Tara, is designed to interact with the public and provide assistance in multiple languages. Company representative Maheshwar said it could converse in more than 100 languages and be used to answer questions, collect information and guide visitors at police stations, railway terminals, hotels and corporate offices.