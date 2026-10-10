Keralam Police To Deploy Indigenous Robots For Traffic Control, Disaster Response
The systems include Daksha, designed to regulate traffic; Kavach, a vehicle to assist rescue operations; and Tara, a robot capable of guiding visitors.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Keralam Police is developing indigenously designed robotic systems for traffic management, disaster response and rescue operations, as the state government moves to strengthen technology-driven policing alongside efforts to tackle emerging cybersecurity threats.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced the initiatives while inaugurating the 19th edition of the CoCoN Security and Hacking Conference organised by the Keralam Police here on Friday. He said the police, with support from Ernakulam-based I-Hub Research and Robotics Private Limited, was developing advanced robots (iHub Robotics) to improve operational efficiency and reduce the workload of personnel deployed in difficult conditions.
The systems include Daksha, designed to regulate traffic; Kavach, a ground vehicle intended to assist rescue operations and transport essential supplies across difficult terrain; and Tara, a multilingual service robot capable of answering queries and guiding visitors in public spaces.
According to the developers, Daksha uses programmed hand gestures and visual cues to regulate vehicular movement. Its proposed capabilities include detecting vehicles, assisting with traffic diversion and identifying traffic violations in real time. The system is intended to support traffic police personnel who spend long hours working in scorching heat, rain and polluted environments.
I-Hub Research and Robotics founder and managing director Adil Krishna told ETV Bharat that the company was working towards handing over the traffic management robots to the state police within six months. If implemented as planned, Keralam would become the first state in India to deploy this type of robotic traffic management system, according to the company.
The robots were showcased alongside other indigenous technologies at an exhibition held as part of the CoCoN conference. However, the announcement concerns planned deployment; the systems should not be described as having already replaced traffic police personnel.
Tara For Public Aid; Industrial And Defence Applications
Another robot, Tara, is designed to interact with the public and provide assistance in multiple languages. Company representative Maheshwar said it could converse in more than 100 languages and be used to answer questions, collect information and guide visitors at police stations, railway terminals, hotels and corporate offices.
The company also showcased industrial robots designed to handle materials and perform tasks in hazardous workplaces. According to the developers, these machines can lift loads of up to 25 kg and can be customised to meet specific operational requirements.
I-Hub Research and Robotics is also developing Karna, a bipedal humanoid robot intended for defence applications.
For disaster management and rescue operations, the company presented Kavach, an unmanned ground vehicle designed to navigate rugged terrain and transport essential supplies and equipment to areas that may be difficult for rescue personnel to reach.
The developers said it uses LiDAR sensors for autonomous navigation and has a stated payload capacity of up to 2,000 kg. The company aims to develop the platform for defence applications and, eventually, the Keralam Police.
Also read
Keralam Postal Circle Honours Brave Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar With Commemorative Cover
CMRL-Exalogic Case: Keralam HC Sets Aside SIT Decision, Orders VACB To Register FIR Against Pinarayi, daughter Veena and Son-In-Law Riyas