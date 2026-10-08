Keralam Police Launches 'Speak Up' Task Force To Combat Domestic Violence
Inspector General of Police Ajitha Begum IPS has been given special charge of the initiative following an order issued by the State Home Department.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Police has launched a special task force named ‘Speak Up’ to prevent domestic violence and ensure safety, legal assistance and other support for survivors. Inspector General of Police Ajitha Begum IPS has been given special charge of the initiative following an order issued by the State Home Department.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the initiative sends a clear message that women should no longer suffer in silence and should speak up against domestic violence.
“Domestic violence is a silent killer that destroys women mentally and physically,” Chennithala said, adding that the police would ensure strong intervention so that no woman is denied justice because of financial or family-related fears.
You do not have to suffer in silence. Kerala Police is launching Speak Up — a dedicated response to domestic violence, with quicker intervention, confidential support and continued assistance for survivors. Speak up. Kerala Police is with you. For help & support: 1091 https://t.co/YQAgAhRPgm— Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) October 8, 2026
The primary objectives of ‘Speak Up’ include preventing domestic violence, providing legal assistance and counselling, and facilitating safe accommodation and livelihood support for survivors. The task force will also provide a mechanism for women who are unable to approach the police directly because of fear, financial dependence or family pressure to seek help safely.
According to the Home Minister, 92 women have died in Keralam due to domestic violence over the past seven years, while many others continue to remain silent without reporting abuse. The new initiative aims to ensure early intervention and prevent such incidents.
The task force will guide survivors on filing complaints, explain the legal remedies available to them and provide information on the procedures that follow a complaint. The initiative seeks to create an environment where women can share their experiences as comfortably as they would with a sister or trusted friend.
Privacy To Get Priority
'സഹനം മതിയാക്കാം, ശബ്ദമുയർത്താം' ഗാർഹിക പീഡനങ്ങൾ തടയാൻ - SPEAK UP! കേരള പൊലീസിന്റെ പ്രത്യേക ദൗത്യസേന @TheKeralaPolice @chennithala https://t.co/5d09ZeX086— Chief Minister, Keralam (@CMOkeralam) October 8, 2026
The initiative will adopt a survivor-centred approach, with privacy given priority. Police officers responding to complaints will approach survivors in plain clothes rather than uniforms. A dedicated officer will be assigned to each case and will review the progress of the investigation, counselling and livelihood assistance on a weekly basis.
A central command centre is also planned to facilitate the quick registration of complaints and provide assistance through a digital helpline, WhatsApp and a dedicated mobile application. The personal details of survivors will be kept confidential.
The police also plan to collaborate with local self-government institutions to establish shelter homes and vocational training centres for survivors.
Strict Action Against Convicted Offenders
‘Speak Up’ chief Ajitha Begum said the authorities were considering stringent measures against those convicted in domestic violence cases, including the possibility of denying police clearance certificates and passports.
The initiative is being seen as another step in Kerala's history of women-focused policing. Kerala introduced the country's first women police system in 1973.
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