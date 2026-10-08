ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Police Launches 'Speak Up' Task Force To Combat Domestic Violence

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Police has launched a special task force named ‘Speak Up’ to prevent domestic violence and ensure safety, legal assistance and other support for survivors. Inspector General of Police Ajitha Begum IPS has been given special charge of the initiative following an order issued by the State Home Department.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the initiative sends a clear message that women should no longer suffer in silence and should speak up against domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is a silent killer that destroys women mentally and physically,” Chennithala said, adding that the police would ensure strong intervention so that no woman is denied justice because of financial or family-related fears.

The primary objectives of ‘Speak Up’ include preventing domestic violence, providing legal assistance and counselling, and facilitating safe accommodation and livelihood support for survivors. The task force will also provide a mechanism for women who are unable to approach the police directly because of fear, financial dependence or family pressure to seek help safely.

According to the Home Minister, 92 women have died in Keralam due to domestic violence over the past seven years, while many others continue to remain silent without reporting abuse. The new initiative aims to ensure early intervention and prevent such incidents.

The task force will guide survivors on filing complaints, explain the legal remedies available to them and provide information on the procedures that follow a complaint. The initiative seeks to create an environment where women can share their experiences as comfortably as they would with a sister or trusted friend.

Privacy To Get Priority

The initiative will adopt a survivor-centred approach, with privacy given priority. Police officers responding to complaints will approach survivors in plain clothes rather than uniforms. A dedicated officer will be assigned to each case and will review the progress of the investigation, counselling and livelihood assistance on a weekly basis.