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PM Modi Likely to Visit Keralam's Jatayupara; Suresh Gopi Says tourism Minister to Visit First

Union Minister Suresh Gopi informed that PM Modi is expected to visit Jatayupara at Chadayamangalam in Kollam ( ETV Bharat )

Kollam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Jatayupara at Chadayamangalam in Keralam's Kollam district as part of efforts to promote the site as a major tourism destination, Union Minister of State For Petroleum and Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi has said.

However, a date for the proposed visit has not yet been finalised.

Suresh Gopi, who is also a National Film Award winner for Best Actor, represents Thrissur in Parliament said Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would visit Jatayupara ahead of the Prime Minister to assess its tourism potential and explore possibilities for its further development.

The minster also revealed that he had met Rajeev Anchal, the sculptor behind the monumental Jatayu sculpture and an acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker, who had requested that Jatayu be featured at the Delhi Biennale. Gopi said he had conveyed the proposal to PM Modi.

Jatayupara: Where Mythology Meets Tourism

Jatayupara is a distinctive destination where mythology, sculpture and natural landscapes converge. (ETV Bharat)

Jatayupara is a distinctive destination where mythology, sculpture and natural landscapes converge. The site is home to a giant sculpture of Jatayu, the mythical bird from the Ramayana who is believed to have fought Ravana while attempting to rescue Sita from abduction.

According to the epic, Ravana severed Jatayu's wings during the battle, causing the wounded bird to fall on the hill. A pond associated with the legend and a footprint believed to be that of Lord Rama are among the features that add to the site's religious and cultural significance.

The Jatayu sculpture has also helped put the destination on the national tourism map. The attraction offers adventure activities, a cable ride and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.