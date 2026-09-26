ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Passengers Protest At Karipur Airport Over Indefinite Delay Of Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight

Malappuram: Passengers staged a protest at Kozhikode’s Karipur International Airport after a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight was delayed indefinitely, leaving more than 50 travellers, including women, children and senior citizens, stranded at the airport.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 6 PM on Friday, but passengers said they were left waiting for hours without a clear explanation about the cause of the delay or a revised departure time.

Travellers alleged that SpiceJet officials failed to provide adequate information despite repeated requests. They said there was no clarity on whether the disruption was caused by a technical problem or another operational issue.

“We have been waiting here for hours. So many people are stranded, and there is absolutely no response from the authorities,” a passenger said.

Passengers also alleged that they were not provided basic facilities such as adequate drinking water or information about arrangements during the prolonged wait. Some travellers reportedly said they could have returned home temporarily if the airline had provided clear information about the revised schedule.

The delay has caused particular concern among expatriate workers travelling to Dubai, with some passengers fearing that missing their scheduled arrival could affect their jobs and other commitments in the UAE.

Passengers Seek Airline Response

The stranded travellers criticised the airline's handling of the disruption and demanded immediate clarity on the flight's status. They also sought intervention from aviation authorities to ensure that passengers affected by prolonged delays receive the facilities and assistance applicable under civil aviation rules.