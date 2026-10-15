Death Knell For KIIFB's Existing Model? Panel Recommends End To Independent Borrowing, Report Tabled In Assembly
The central issue identified by the committee is whether KIIFB can continue to borrow independently when its debt obligations ultimately depend substantially on state-government revenues.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: An expert committee appointed by the Keralam government has recommended ending the Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board's (KIIFB) independent market-borrowing powers and restructuring the institution, arguing that its original financing model has lost its relevance amid changes in the Centre's borrowing-limit rules and growing concerns over debt servicing.
The report, prepared by a high-level committee chaired by retired IAS officer Sudha Pillai, was tabled in the second session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan here on Thursday. The panel also recommended a performance audit of KIIFB covering the 10 financial years from 2016-17 to 2025-26, the repayment of existing liabilities through the state budget and transfer of ongoing infrastructure projects to the respective government departments.
The committee included Sudha Pillai, a former Union Home ministry and a top contender for the coveted Union Cabinet Secretary post in 2012, Shyam Srinivasan (MD, CEO Federal Bank), Tarun Bajaj (retired IAS officer and former Union Revenue Secretary), H Shubhalakshmi Narayanan (retired IA & AS officer director of the CAG Audit Board) and Nilesh Vikamsey (former chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India)
The recommendations mark a significant potential shift in Kerala’s infrastructure-financing policy. KIIFB became a central component of the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's development strategy, allowing it to finance roads, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure beyond the conventional annual budgetary funding mechanism. Its proposed restructuring could therefore have implications for both the state's finances and the future of numerous infrastructure projects.
KIIFB: From A Funding Board To Kerala’s Infrastructure Engine
KIIFB was established on November 11, 1999, under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Act, 1999, to mobilise funds for major infrastructure projects. Its original mandate covered sectors such as roads, irrigation, power, water supply, ports, inland navigation and drainage.
The institution underwent a major transformation in 2016, when the then LDF government amended the law to expand its financial powers and make it a key instrument for infrastructure development.
In his first Budget after the LDF returned to power in 2016, then Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac announced an ambitious plan to implement infrastructure projects worth ₹50,000 crore through KIIFB over five years. The institution was subsequently positioned as the government's principal funding arm for large projects, including road development, educational institutions, hospitals and land acquisition.
The restructuring enabled KIIFB to mobilise funds through market-based financial instruments, including bonds and loans, backed by state-government guarantees and dedicated revenue streams. Petroleum-product cess and a portion of motor vehicle tax were earmarked to support debt servicing.
According to KIIFB's official website, the institution has approved projects worth approximately ₹60,102 crore across several sectors. Its scale of operations made it an important mechanism for financing development projects that might otherwise have had to compete for allocations in the state's annual budgets.
Why KIIFB Became Important to MLAs and Constituencies
KIIFB's importance extended beyond its role as a financial institution. It became a major channel through which infrastructure projects could be taken up across Kerala's constituencies.
For legislators, the model offered an opportunity to seek funding for roads, bridges, school buildings, hospital facilities and other development works without depending entirely on the normal annual budgetary allocation process. Projects approved through KIIFB could be associated with visible improvements in local infrastructure, making the institution politically significant for both ruling-party legislators and representatives seeking development projects in their constituencies.
For the LDF government, KIIFB was also a central part of its development narrative. The administration presented the model as a way to accelerate infrastructure creation despite Kerala's fiscal constraints. The institution's expanded mandate helped bring a large number of projects under a common financing and implementation framework.
However, approval of a project did not necessarily mean that the work was completed immediately. Projects still depended on administrative clearances, land acquisition, tendering, implementation and the availability of funds.
The same mechanism that made KIIFB attractive to legislators and departments also raised questions about the long-term cost of financing infrastructure through borrowing rather than conventional budgetary allocations.
Who Ultimately Repays the Loans?
The central issue identified by the committee is whether KIIFB can continue to borrow independently when its debt obligations ultimately depend substantially on state-government revenues.
The panel has observed that KIIFB does not have a sufficient independent revenue-generating base to service all its liabilities. It has also pointed out that the institution's borrowing costs can be higher than the rates at which the state government can borrow directly.
The concern is that an institution established to mobilise additional resources for infrastructure may ultimately increase the state's financial burden if its loans and interest payments have to be met through public funds.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had raised similar concerns in earlier audits. In its report on Kerala's finances for 2023-24, the CAG recorded KIIFB's outstanding liabilities at ₹20,041.52 crore as of March 31, 2024. The CAG argued that, because the state supports debt servicing through budgetary transfers and assigned revenues, the borrowings should be treated as off-budget liabilities of the state.
The Kerala government has disputed this interpretation, arguing that KIIFB's borrowings are liabilities of the institution and that government guarantees do not automatically convert them into direct state debt unless the liabilities devolve on the government.
The disagreement has formed part of a wider debate over Kerala's borrowing ceiling, fiscal deficit and the extent to which government-controlled entities can raise money outside the conventional state budget.
The latest committee report seeks to address these concerns by recommending that KIIFB should no longer raise fresh funds from the market independently.
What Has the Sudha Pillai Committee Recommended?
The committee has proposed a comprehensive restructuring rather than simply discontinuing the institution's existing projects.
- Stop Fresh Market Borrowing: The panel has recommended prohibiting KIIFB from raising fresh funds from the market and removing Sections 8, 9 and other related provisions of the KIIFB Amendment Act, 2016, to the extent necessary to implement the proposal.
- Protect existing loan repayments: The state government should make adequate annual budgetary provisions to meet the repayment obligations on KIIFB's existing bonds, debentures and loans. The government has also been advised to replace higher-interest liabilities with lower-cost borrowing wherever feasible.
- Transfer ongoing projects to government departments: Infrastructure projects already initiated or prioritised should be completed by the respective government departments, supported by implementing agencies. The committee has recommended providing the necessary capital expenditure through annual budgets over five years, beginning in 2026-27.
- Conduct a 10-year performance audit: KIIFB's performance from 2016-17 to 2025-26 should be reviewed to assess its functioning, project delivery and financial management.
- Review the institution's staffing structure: The panel has proposed retaining employees hired directly or through the Centre for Management Development until their contracts expire, while redeploying project evaluation and monitoring personnel to the Kerala State Planning Board to assist with the 15th Five-Year Plan. The financial infrastructure wing should return to the Finance Department, and employees on deputation should be repatriated to their parent departments. The report also recommends rationalising pay scales and benefits and removing the CEO's authority to make fresh appointments under Section 10 of the 2016 amendment.
- Restructure subsidiary institutions: The committee has proposed bringing KIIFB's consulting arm, KIFCON, under the Kerala State Planning Board to assist local self-government institutions with externally aided projects. It has also recommended that the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) acquire KIIFB's shares in Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management Limited (KIFML).
- Withdraw dedicated revenue arrangements: Once the government assumes responsibility for KIIFB's debt liabilities, the executive order directing a portion of motor vehicle tax and petroleum-product cess to the institution should be revoked, according to the report.
Political Significance: A Shift Away from the LDF's Development Model?
KIIFB has been one of the most prominent financial instruments associated with the Pinarayi Vijayan led Communist Party of India (Marxists) Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's infrastructure agenda. Its expand role under the Thomas Isaac was presented as a means of overcoming the limitations imposed by Kerala's conventional budget and accelerating long-term investment.
The model also became the subject of a prolonged political and financial dispute. The CAG's ogjections to KIIFB's off-budget borrowings prompted strong opposition from the then LDF government, which defended the institution's borrowing arrangements and challenged the interpretation that they shoyuld be treated as state-government borrowings.
The issue was not merely about accounting. It concerned the limits on state borrowing, the transparency of public liabilities and whether infrastructure investment financed through government-backed institutions could remain outside the state's conventional borrowing ceiling.
The latest report brings those questions back to the centre of Kerala's fiscal debate. If implemented, its recommendations would substantially alter the financing structure developed under the previous LDF administration and place greater responsibility for infrastructure expenditure directly on the annual state budget.
At the same time, the recommendations do not necessarily imply that existing KIIFB projects will be abandoned. The proposed transition specifically envisages their completion through government departments, with budgetary support over the next five years.
What Happens Next?
The key question is how the government intends to implement the committee's proposals without disrupting ongoing infrastructure works or increasing pressure on the annual budget. The government will need to determine how existing liabilities will be refinanced, how much funding must be allocated for debt servicing and project completion, and how KIIFB's staff and subsidiaries will be integrated into other institutions.
The proposed changes could also affect the pace at which new infrastructure projects are sanctioned, as future spending would increasingly depend on direct budgetary allocations and the state's available fiscal space. The committee's report therefore represents a proposed change in the way Kerala finances infrastructure: from an expanded, independently borrowing institution towards a model in which existing debt is managed by the state and future project expenditure is routed more directly through the budget.
The government's final decisions on the recommendations, including the legal changes required and the timetable for restructuring, will determine the extent of the transformation.
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