ETV Bharat / state

Death Knell For KIIFB's Existing Model? Panel Recommends End To Independent Borrowing, Report Tabled In Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: An expert committee appointed by the Keralam government has recommended ending the Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board's (KIIFB) independent market-borrowing powers and restructuring the institution, arguing that its original financing model has lost its relevance amid changes in the Centre's borrowing-limit rules and growing concerns over debt servicing.

The report, prepared by a high-level committee chaired by retired IAS officer Sudha Pillai, was tabled in the second session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan here on Thursday. The panel also recommended a performance audit of KIIFB covering the 10 financial years from 2016-17 to 2025-26, the repayment of existing liabilities through the state budget and transfer of ongoing infrastructure projects to the respective government departments.

The committee included Sudha Pillai, a former Union Home ministry and a top contender for the coveted Union Cabinet Secretary post in 2012, Shyam Srinivasan (MD, CEO Federal Bank), Tarun Bajaj (retired IAS officer and former Union Revenue Secretary), H Shubhalakshmi Narayanan (retired IA & AS officer director of the CAG Audit Board) and Nilesh Vikamsey (former chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India)

The recommendations mark a significant potential shift in Kerala’s infrastructure-financing policy. KIIFB became a central component of the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's development strategy, allowing it to finance roads, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure beyond the conventional annual budgetary funding mechanism. Its proposed restructuring could therefore have implications for both the state's finances and the future of numerous infrastructure projects.

KIIFB: From A Funding Board To Kerala’s Infrastructure Engine

KIIFB was established on November 11, 1999, under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Act, 1999, to mobilise funds for major infrastructure projects. Its original mandate covered sectors such as roads, irrigation, power, water supply, ports, inland navigation and drainage.

The institution underwent a major transformation in 2016, when the then LDF government amended the law to expand its financial powers and make it a key instrument for infrastructure development.

In his first Budget after the LDF returned to power in 2016, then Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac announced an ambitious plan to implement infrastructure projects worth ₹50,000 crore through KIIFB over five years. The institution was subsequently positioned as the government's principal funding arm for large projects, including road development, educational institutions, hospitals and land acquisition.

In his first Budget after the LDF returned to power in 2016, thenFinance Minister T M Thomas Isaac announced an ambitious plan to implement infrastructure projects worth ₹50,000 crore through KIIFB over five years. (ANI)

The restructuring enabled KIIFB to mobilise funds through market-based financial instruments, including bonds and loans, backed by state-government guarantees and dedicated revenue streams. Petroleum-product cess and a portion of motor vehicle tax were earmarked to support debt servicing.

According to KIIFB's official website, the institution has approved projects worth approximately ₹60,102 crore across several sectors. Its scale of operations made it an important mechanism for financing development projects that might otherwise have had to compete for allocations in the state's annual budgets.

Why KIIFB Became Important to MLAs and Constituencies

KIIFB's importance extended beyond its role as a financial institution. It became a major channel through which infrastructure projects could be taken up across Kerala's constituencies.

For legislators, the model offered an opportunity to seek funding for roads, bridges, school buildings, hospital facilities and other development works without depending entirely on the normal annual budgetary allocation process. Projects approved through KIIFB could be associated with visible improvements in local infrastructure, making the institution politically significant for both ruling-party legislators and representatives seeking development projects in their constituencies.

For the LDF government, KIIFB was also a central part of its development narrative. The administration presented the model as a way to accelerate infrastructure creation despite Kerala's fiscal constraints. The institution's expanded mandate helped bring a large number of projects under a common financing and implementation framework.

However, approval of a project did not necessarily mean that the work was completed immediately. Projects still depended on administrative clearances, land acquisition, tendering, implementation and the availability of funds.

The same mechanism that made KIIFB attractive to legislators and departments also raised questions about the long-term cost of financing infrastructure through borrowing rather than conventional budgetary allocations.

Who Ultimately Repays the Loans?

The central issue identified by the committee is whether KIIFB can continue to borrow independently when its debt obligations ultimately depend substantially on state-government revenues.

The panel has observed that KIIFB does not have a sufficient independent revenue-generating base to service all its liabilities. It has also pointed out that the institution's borrowing costs can be higher than the rates at which the state government can borrow directly.

The concern is that an institution established to mobilise additional resources for infrastructure may ultimately increase the state's financial burden if its loans and interest payments have to be met through public funds.