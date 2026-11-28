ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Palakkad Ticket (JC 234427) Wins ₹12 Crore Pooja Bumper First Prize

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: A lottery ticket sold in Palakkad has won the ₹12-crore first prize in the Keralam State Lotteries Department's Pooja Bumper draw. Ticket number JC 234427 emerged as the jackpot winner in the draw held at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan here on Saturday.

The second prize of ₹50 lakh each went to 10 tickets, while 10 winners will receive ₹5 lakh each as the third prize. The fourth prize of ₹3 lakh each was awarded to five tickets, and the fifth prize of ₹2 lakh each to 10 tickets.