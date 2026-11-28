Keralam: Palakkad Ticket (JC 234427) Wins ₹12 Crore Pooja Bumper First Prize
The Kerala State Lotteries Department’s ₹25 crore Christmas-New Year Bumper lottery went on sale on Saturday at ₹450, ahead of the February 1, 2027 draw.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A lottery ticket sold in Palakkad has won the ₹12-crore first prize in the Keralam State Lotteries Department's Pooja Bumper draw. Ticket number JC 234427 emerged as the jackpot winner in the draw held at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan here on Saturday.
The second prize of ₹50 lakh each went to 10 tickets, while 10 winners will receive ₹5 lakh each as the third prize. The fourth prize of ₹3 lakh each was awarded to five tickets, and the fifth prize of ₹2 lakh each to 10 tickets.
Winning Numbers
First Prize: ₹12 crore (JC 234427)
Second Prize: ₹50 lakh each (JA400634, JA969347, JB346893, JB866718, JC648565, JC682550, JD304468, JD766007, JE324064, JE632364)
Third Prize: ₹5 lakh each (JA228134, JA869182, JB380564, JB684041, JC780335, JC968355, JD269757, JD688447, JE450449, JE861047)
Fourth Prize: ₹3 lakh each (JA312845, JB663775, JC783309, JD762643, JE830356)
Fifth Prize: ₹2 lakh each (JA730208, JA930367, JB869787, JB981606, JC142529, JC566963, JD893147, JD906642, JE482746, JE576040)
The consolation prize is ₹1 lakh each for four tickets. The complete results can be checked on the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website: http://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/.
https://t.co/tFABveW1ry keralam-sk-79-today-live.html— keralalotteryresult (@karunyalottery) November 27, 2026
How Much Will the First-Prize Winner Receive?
Although the announced first prize is ₹12 crore, the winner's actual payout will be lower after applicable deductions.
A 10% agent commission amounts to ₹1.20 crore. The remaining ₹10.80 crore is subject to 30% tax deduction, amounting to ₹3.24 crore. This leaves a provisional payout of ₹7.56 crore.
പൂജ ബമ്പർ ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് #പൂജ #ബമ്പർ #ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി #നറുക്കെടുപ്പ് #pooja #bumper #bhagyakkuri #2k26 https://t.co/3QPVR6JXp7— Kerala Lottery Official (@kslottofficial) November 27, 2026
The winner may also have additional tax liability, including applicable surcharge and cess, depending on the relevant tax provisions and the winner's overall income. The final amount should therefore be confirmed with the Lottery Department and a tax professional.
The prize can be claimed by submitting the original ticket and prescribed documents to the Lottery Directorate within 30 days of the draw. The winner must write their name, address and signature on the reverse of the ticket and submit the required identity, bank and photograph documents.
Christmas-New Year Bumper Launched
Launched the Christmas–New Year Bumper Lottery 2026–27 of the Kerala State Lotteries. Joined by Shri Minhaj Alam IAS (Additional Chief Secretary, Taxes Department), Shri Imbasekhar K IAS (Director, State Lotteries), and Shri Shaju P.A. and Shri Anilkumar K.S. (Joint Directors, State Lotteries).— Chief Minister, Keralam (@CMOkeralam) November 26, 2026
Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday (November 26) launched the Keralam State Lotteries Department's Christmas-New Year Bumper 2026-27. The ticket, priced at ₹450, went on sale on Saturday (November 28), with the draw scheduled for February 1, 2027.
The bumper offers a first prize of ₹25 crore with a total of 7,66,992 prizes, including 24 second prizes of ₹1 crore each, 24 third prizes of ₹10 lakh each and 24 fourth prizes of ₹5 lakh each.
There are also 108 fifth prizes of ₹1 lakh each, along with prizes ranging from ₹500 to ₹5,000 and consolation prizes of ₹1 lakh each for 11 tickets. (with agency inputs)
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