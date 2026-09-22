ETV Bharat / state

CMRL Payoff Case: Keralam Orders Probe Into Transactions Involving Pinarayi Vijayan, Riyas And Veena

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has ordered a police investigation into allegations arising from the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions, involving Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and her husband, former minister P A Mohammed Riyas.

The development follows legal scrutiny of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report that sought registration of a corruption case based on material gathered during its money-laundering investigation. The Advocate General (AG) has reportedly advised that the ED material can form the basis for further police action if it discloses a cognisable offence.

The ED has alleged that CMRL (Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited) paid ₹3.28 crore to Vijayan and ₹2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, and has questioned whether the payments were actually for legitimate services. The agency has also raised allegations concerning hawala transactions allegedly linked to Riyas. These remain allegations under investigation and have not been established in court.

The ED had recommended action under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vijayan and Riyas. It also cited statements and documents, including diary entries allegedly recovered during searches, in support of its findings.

The investigation will also examine allegations that money allegedly routed through Riyas was subsequently transferred to Dubai through hawala channels. The ED has relied on statements from persons it questioned in this regard.