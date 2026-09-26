Keralam Onam Bumper Result 2026: Ticket Number TL 360615 Wins ₹30 Crore Jackpot
The lottery department had printed 90 lakh tickets for 2026 bumper, and according to the information provided by the department, the entire stock was sold.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery has produced a ₹30-crore jackpot winner, with ticket number TL 360615 winning the first prize in the BR-111 draw held around 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan here on Saturday.
The winning ticket was reportedly sold by Muthu Lottery Agency in Kannur, bringing a massive Onam windfall to its holder. The Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 carries a first prize of ₹30 crore. The ticket price is ₹500.
The lottery department had printed 90 lakh tickets for this year's bumper, and according to the information provided by the department, the entire stock was sold.
Second prize: ₹1 crore each
The second prize of ₹1 crore each has been won by 20 tickets:
- TA 957486
- TB 642974
- TC 810428
- TD 305900
- TE 328611
- TG 805847
- TH 902375
- TJ 150990
- TK 375661
- TL 888018
- TA 300530
- TB 439962
- TC 952340
- TD 279706
- TE 970611
- TG 355002
- TH 192282
- TJ 978616
- TK 976006
- TL 792519
The department is expected to publish the complete prize list, including the third prize and consolation prizes, as the result process is completed.
What Happens To The ₹30 crore?
The ₹30 crore advertised as the first prize is the gross prize amount, and the winner will not receive the entire amount in hand. Lottery winnings are subject to income tax under the applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act. The Income Tax Department specifically lists winnings from lotteries among taxable income under “Income from Other Sources”.
The eventual amount received by the winner will depend on the applicable tax deductions, surcharge and cess, as well as any other statutory deductions. The exact post-tax amount should therefore be confirmed from the lottery department and tax authorities before being stated as the winner's final bank credit.
₹450-Crore Ticket Sales
With 90 lakh tickets priced at ₹500 each, the reported total face value of tickets sold works out to ₹450 crore.
The bumper lottery therefore represents one of Kerala's biggest annual lottery sales exercises, with the state government distributing a substantial portion of the proceeds through prize money while also receiving revenue through the lottery system and applicable taxes.
The ₹30-crore jackpot is the biggest attraction of the Thiruvonam Bumper, traditionally one of Kerala's most eagerly awaited lottery draws during the Onam season.
The identity of the winner of ticket TL 360615 has not yet been disclosed.
The winning ticket holder will have to follow the prescribed procedure for verification and claim of the prize, including submission of the original ticket and required documents within the stipulated period.
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