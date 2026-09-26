ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Onam Bumper Result 2026: Ticket Number TL 360615 Wins ₹30 Crore Jackpot

Keralam's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery has produced a ₹30-crore jackpot winner, with ticket number TL 360615 winning the first prize ( ETV BHarat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery has produced a ₹30-crore jackpot winner, with ticket number TL 360615 winning the first prize in the BR-111 draw held around 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan here on Saturday.

The winning ticket was reportedly sold by Muthu Lottery Agency in Kannur, bringing a massive Onam windfall to its holder. The Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 carries a first prize of ₹30 crore. The ticket price is ₹500.

The lottery department had printed 90 lakh tickets for this year's bumper, and according to the information provided by the department, the entire stock was sold.

Second prize: ₹1 crore each

The second prize of ₹1 crore each has been won by 20 tickets:

TA 957486 TB 642974 TC 810428 TD 305900 TE 328611 TG 805847 TH 902375 TJ 150990 TK 375661 TL 888018 TA 300530 TB 439962 TC 952340 TD 279706 TE 970611 TG 355002 TH 192282 TJ 978616 TK 976006 TL 792519

The department is expected to publish the complete prize list, including the third prize and consolation prizes, as the result process is completed.

What Happens To The ₹30 crore?