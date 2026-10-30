ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Nipah Deaths: Govt Awaits Expert Committee's Report On Alleged Use Of Expired Medicine

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Friday said that further action regarding the controversy over alleged administration of expired Remdesivir to Nipah patients will be taken only after the expert committee submits its report.

The Minister told media personnel in Thiruvananthapuram that the Kozhikode Medical College Superintendent has confirmed that the controversial packaging lacked a recorded manufacturing date.

Muraleedharan clarified that he explained the matter at the Legislative Assembly on Thursday based on information provided by the Health Department.

An expert committee led by Dr Aravind, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, is investigating the matter.

The Minister has refused to respond to the concerns raised by the private hospital doctors without an official report.

He said according to the information received, Remdesivir was administered to those who died at Kozhikode Medical College. However, the dispute lies in how it was used. The medicine only had an expiry date but lacked a manufacturing date. Since the medicine brought from Mumbai had expired, new medicine was brought from Bahrain within 48 hours through the intervention of MD, Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL).

"It was through administering this medicine that the patient survived. Instances of administering experimental drugs to patients, including those with SMA, will also come within the purview of the investigation, and previous transactions of KMSCL will be examined," he said.

Remdesivir With Expiry Date Of May 2023 May Have Been Used Till 2025: Minister

Muraleedharan made serious allegations in the Assembly while replying to a submission raised by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday. He stated there were suspicions that expired Remdesivir was administered to Nipah patients at Kozhikode Medical College in the years 2023, 2024, and 2025. A total of six Nipah deaths were reported across these three years.

The Minister informed the House that KMSCL last purchased Remdesivir through Karunya on June 3, 2021 and it expired on May 30, 2023. New medicine was later brought from Bahrain on June 12, 2026, he added.