Keralam Nipah Deaths: Govt Awaits Expert Committee's Report On Alleged Use Of Expired Medicine
Muraleedharan said committee is probing whether Nipah deaths were linked to use of expired medicine and whether others who received the drug experienced side effects.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Friday said that further action regarding the controversy over alleged administration of expired Remdesivir to Nipah patients will be taken only after the expert committee submits its report.
The Minister told media personnel in Thiruvananthapuram that the Kozhikode Medical College Superintendent has confirmed that the controversial packaging lacked a recorded manufacturing date.
Muraleedharan clarified that he explained the matter at the Legislative Assembly on Thursday based on information provided by the Health Department.
An expert committee led by Dr Aravind, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, is investigating the matter.
The Minister has refused to respond to the concerns raised by the private hospital doctors without an official report.
He said according to the information received, Remdesivir was administered to those who died at Kozhikode Medical College. However, the dispute lies in how it was used. The medicine only had an expiry date but lacked a manufacturing date. Since the medicine brought from Mumbai had expired, new medicine was brought from Bahrain within 48 hours through the intervention of MD, Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL).
"It was through administering this medicine that the patient survived. Instances of administering experimental drugs to patients, including those with SMA, will also come within the purview of the investigation, and previous transactions of KMSCL will be examined," he said.
Remdesivir With Expiry Date Of May 2023 May Have Been Used Till 2025: Minister
Muraleedharan made serious allegations in the Assembly while replying to a submission raised by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday. He stated there were suspicions that expired Remdesivir was administered to Nipah patients at Kozhikode Medical College in the years 2023, 2024, and 2025. A total of six Nipah deaths were reported across these three years.
The Minister informed the House that KMSCL last purchased Remdesivir through Karunya on June 3, 2021 and it expired on May 30, 2023. New medicine was later brought from Bahrain on June 12, 2026, he added.
According to a report received from Kozhikode Medical College, 102 vials of the drug were used in the financial year 2023–24, 34 vials in 2024–25, 10 vials in 2025–26, and 50 vials in 2026–27. However, the 50 vials used in 2026–27 were imported from Bahrain on June 12, 2026, and administered to a Nipah patient.
Under these circumstances, based on the records from Kozhikode Medical College, it is suspected that the medicine administered to patients in 2023, 2024, and 2025 had expired. Consequently, directions have been given through the Directorate of Medical Education and the Directorate of Health Services to retrieve the information of all patients who received the medicine in a similar manner.
Of the six Nipah cases reported in 2023, two patients died; both of the two cases reported in 2024 resulted in deaths; and of the three cases reported in 2025, two patients died. In 2026, although one case was reported, the patient recovered.
The Minister informed that instructions have been issued to form a medical board headed by Infectious Diseases chief Dr Aravind to conduct a detailed investigation into whether the Nipah patients died due to the use of expired medication and whether other patients who received the drug experienced any side effects.
No Connection Between Nipah Deaths And Remdesivir Used: Health Expert
Health expert Dr A S Anoop Kumar has rejected the Minister's arguments in the Assembly, clarifying that 13 people contracted Nipah between 2023 and 2025, and none of the six who died were given Remdesivir at Kozhikode Medical College.
In 2023, during the contact spread in Maruthonkara, two of the six infected died; they could not be given medicine as Nipah was confirmed late. The medicine was administered to the four individuals who recovered.
In 2024, the child from Pandikkad died immediately after being brought to Kozhikode Medical College, leaving no time to administer medicine. The second individual, who died in Perinthalmanna, was also confirmed to have the infection only after death.
Dr Kumar explained that medicine was given to the two people who recovered that year. In 2026, a patient from Ramanattukara was treated with Remdesivir and monoclonal antibodies brought from abroad, and that patient survived.
Remdesivir was last manufactured in India in 2022, with a shelf life of two years, meaning it could be used until 2024. Dr Kumar added that there is no connection whatsoever between the deaths of Nipah patients and the use of Remdesivir.