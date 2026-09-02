Keralam: Mumbai Court Sentences Pala MLA Mani C Kappan To One Year In Jail In Cheating Case
The order came in a cheating case linked to allegations that money was collected from Dinesh Menon on promise of shares in Kannur International Airport.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
MUMBAI: A magistrate court in Mumbai has sentenced ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) MLA Mani C Kappan of Nationalist Congress-Kerala (NCK) and representing Pala constituency in Keralam to one year of imprisonment and imposed a financial penalty in a cheating case linked to allegations that money was collected from an investor on the promise of shares in the Kannur International Airport.
The Borivali Magistrate Court passed the order on a complaint filed by Mumbai-based businessman Dinesh Menon. Kappan has said he will challenge the verdict before a higher court.
According to information available on the case, the court sentenced the legislator to one year of imprisonment and directed him to make payments running into crores of rupees in connection with the financial dispute.
The court reportedly directed that an amount of Rs 1.20 crore be paid within one month. Failure to comply with the order could result in an additional three months of imprisonment, according to reports.
MLA Says He Will Appeal
Reacting to the verdict, Mani C Kappan said he would file an appeal against the court's order.
The conviction is expected to be challenged before the appropriate appellate court, where Kappan may seek a suspension of the sentence and other relief.
The case relates to allegations made by the complainant that he had invested money after being offered shares connected with the Kannur International Airport project.
Kappan has disputed the allegations and is expected to pursue legal remedies against the magistrate court's verdict.
Dispute Dates Back to 2015
The financial dispute has been under litigation for more than a decade, with the legal battle reportedly beginning in 2015.
According to the complaint, the businessman alleged that more than Rs 3 crore was collected from him after he was offered shares linked to the airport project.
The allegations formed the basis of the cheating case against the legislator.
The matter had earlier been taken up before a magistrate court in Ernakulam. However, the subsequent legal proceedings reportedly faced delays, following which the complainant approached the Borivali court in Mumbai.
Non-Bailable Warrant Reportedly Issued
During the course of the proceedings, the Borivali court reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against Kappan following his alleged failure to appear before the court for a hearing.
After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the material placed before it, the magistrate court pronounced the sentence.
The detailed judgment and the exact provisions under which the conviction was recorded would determine the scope of the appeal and the subsequent legal proceedings.
Compensation Amount Across Related Cases
Apart from the imprisonment and fine, the court order reportedly involves a larger financial liability arising out of four related cases.
According to reports, the total amount payable, including interest, is around Rs 5.3 crore.
The amount is reportedly required to be paid within the period stipulated by the court.
Further clarity on the exact nature of the Rs 1.20 crore amount, the compensation component and the total liability would depend on the detailed copy of the court's judgment.
What Does the Verdict Mean for His MLA Position?
The immediate impact of the conviction on Mani C Kappan's membership of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will depend on the provisions under which he has been convicted and the applicable provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Under Section 8 of the Act, disqualification following a criminal conviction depends, among other things, on the nature of the offence and the length of the sentence.
A conviction and sentence of less than two years does not automatically attract disqualification under the general provision applicable to certain criminal convictions. However, some offences specified under Section 8 carry disqualification irrespective of the length of imprisonment.
Therefore, the exact legal consequences of the verdict can only be determined after examining the sections of law under which the MLA has been convicted and the detailed court order.
Verdict Comes Amid Political Speculation
The court verdict comes amid political speculation regarding Mani C Kappan's possible induction into the Kerala Cabinet.
The conviction and the legal challenge expected to follow could add a new dimension to the political discussions surrounding the Pala MLA.
For now, Kappan has made it clear that he intends to challenge the magistrate court's verdict.
The case is therefore likely to move to the appellate stage, where the sentence, conviction and financial directions issued by the Borivali Magistrate Court could be examined further.
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