ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Mumbai Court Sentences Pala MLA Mani C Kappan To One Year In Jail In Cheating Case

MLA Mani C Kappan represents Pala constituency in Keralam Assembly has been sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5.3 crore in a cheating case. ( ETV Bharat )

MUMBAI: A magistrate court in Mumbai has sentenced ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) MLA Mani C Kappan of Nationalist Congress-Kerala (NCK) and representing Pala constituency in Keralam to one year of imprisonment and imposed a financial penalty in a cheating case linked to allegations that money was collected from an investor on the promise of shares in the Kannur International Airport.

The Borivali Magistrate Court passed the order on a complaint filed by Mumbai-based businessman Dinesh Menon. Kappan has said he will challenge the verdict before a higher court.

According to information available on the case, the court sentenced the legislator to one year of imprisonment and directed him to make payments running into crores of rupees in connection with the financial dispute.

The court reportedly directed that an amount of Rs 1.20 crore be paid within one month. Failure to comply with the order could result in an additional three months of imprisonment, according to reports.

MLA Says He Will Appeal

Reacting to the verdict, Mani C Kappan said he would file an appeal against the court's order.

The conviction is expected to be challenged before the appropriate appellate court, where Kappan may seek a suspension of the sentence and other relief.

The case relates to allegations made by the complainant that he had invested money after being offered shares connected with the Kannur International Airport project.

Kappan has disputed the allegations and is expected to pursue legal remedies against the magistrate court's verdict.

Dispute Dates Back to 2015

The financial dispute has been under litigation for more than a decade, with the legal battle reportedly beginning in 2015.

According to the complaint, the businessman alleged that more than Rs 3 crore was collected from him after he was offered shares linked to the airport project.

The allegations formed the basis of the cheating case against the legislator.

The matter had earlier been taken up before a magistrate court in Ernakulam. However, the subsequent legal proceedings reportedly faced delays, following which the complainant approached the Borivali court in Mumbai.

Non-Bailable Warrant Reportedly Issued

During the course of the proceedings, the Borivali court reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against Kappan following his alleged failure to appear before the court for a hearing.

After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the material placed before it, the magistrate court pronounced the sentence.

The detailed judgment and the exact provisions under which the conviction was recorded would determine the scope of the appeal and the subsequent legal proceedings.