POCSO Invoked In Bharata Mata College Morphing Case; Keralam Police Probe Widens To Other Campuses
The investigation is being expanded beyond Thrikkakara college in Ernakulam district to identify whether similar groups or activities existed on other campuses in the State.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Ernakulam: The investigation into the alleged morphing and circulation of obscene images involving students and teachers of Bharata Mata College in Thrikkakara has widened, with Keralam Police invoking provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after obscene images and videos involving minors were reportedly found on seized devices.
Keralam Police have also arrested an Alappuzha resident, identified as Saneesh, in connection with the alleged online circulation and monetisation of morphed images. Investigators suspect that more people were involved in the operation and are examining links to students from educational institutions.
Student Allegedly Ran Paid Telegram Group
According to the investigation, Saneesh, a BCom student at Mavelikara IHRD College, allegedly received morphed images from Sreehari, a second-year BBA student of Bharata Mata College, and circulated them through Telegram.
Police said Saneesh initially created a Telegram group with around 1,500 members, where images were allegedly circulated. He later created a separate paid group and reportedly charged ₹250 per person, accepting payments through QR-code transactions in exchange for access to additional morphed images.
He was allegedly arrested while sharing further obscene images in the paid group. A court subsequently remanded him.
Sreehari And Saneesh Linked Through Social Media
The investigation into Sreehari's mobile phone reportedly helped police identify Saneesh. Investigators said the two did not know each other personally and had connected through social media.
Police found that images of students and teachers were allegedly being circulated through Telegram groups operated by Saneesh, while Sreehari was suspected of supplying the images.
Sreehari, who had earlier been remanded in police custody for two days, is being questioned in detail as investigators attempt to establish the extent of his involvement and identify other members of the network.
Eight-Member Network Suspected
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now examining the role of several other individuals who allegedly joined the Telegram groups using concealed or unidentified phone numbers.
Police have received information suggesting that around eight people may have been involved in the operation. A third student Subin Raj, hailing from Malappuram, a suspect and a key figure in the network who has been on the run, has been arrested in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators are also looking into possible links with students from other colleges. As a result, the probe is being expanded beyond Bharata Mata College to identify whether similar groups or activities existed on other campuses.
The accused reportedly deleted the Telegram groups after the controversy surfaced. Cyber investigators are attempting to recover the deleted data and trace the digital trail.
POCSO Sections Added After Minor's Images Found
The FIR reportedly states that Sreehari had been circulating obscene videos since December 2025. During the examination of the seized electronic devices, investigators allegedly found obscene images and videos involving minors.
This led police to invoke provisions of the POCSO Act, in addition to the offences already being investigated in the morphing case.
Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar S said more arrests were likely as the investigation progresses. He said the police were examining the devices, technology allegedly used to create the morphed images, Telegram groups and other digital platforms through which the material was circulated.
The mobile phones and other devices seized during the investigation will undergo advanced forensic examination to recover additional evidence, the Commissioner said.
Investigators are particularly examining the source of the original photographs, how they were digitally altered, who created and distributed the morphed material, and whether the accused made money from its circulation.
The police are also probing whether the individuals arrested so far were acting independently or as part of a larger organised network.
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