ETV Bharat / state

POCSO Invoked In Bharata Mata College Morphing Case; Keralam Police Probe Widens To Other Campuses

Ernakulam: The investigation into the alleged morphing and circulation of obscene images involving students and teachers of Bharata Mata College in Thrikkakara has widened, with Keralam Police invoking provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after obscene images and videos involving minors were reportedly found on seized devices.

Keralam Police have also arrested an Alappuzha resident, identified as Saneesh, in connection with the alleged online circulation and monetisation of morphed images. Investigators suspect that more people were involved in the operation and are examining links to students from educational institutions.

Student Allegedly Ran Paid Telegram Group

According to the investigation, Saneesh, a BCom student at Mavelikara IHRD College, allegedly received morphed images from Sreehari, a second-year BBA student of Bharata Mata College, and circulated them through Telegram.

Police said Saneesh initially created a Telegram group with around 1,500 members, where images were allegedly circulated. He later created a separate paid group and reportedly charged ₹250 per person, accepting payments through QR-code transactions in exchange for access to additional morphed images.

He was allegedly arrested while sharing further obscene images in the paid group. A court subsequently remanded him.

Sreehari And Saneesh Linked Through Social Media

The investigation into Sreehari's mobile phone reportedly helped police identify Saneesh. Investigators said the two did not know each other personally and had connected through social media.

Police found that images of students and teachers were allegedly being circulated through Telegram groups operated by Saneesh, while Sreehari was suspected of supplying the images.

Sreehari, who had earlier been remanded in police custody for two days, is being questioned in detail as investigators attempt to establish the extent of his involvement and identify other members of the network.

Eight-Member Network Suspected

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now examining the role of several other individuals who allegedly joined the Telegram groups using concealed or unidentified phone numbers.