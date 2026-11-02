ETV Bharat / state

Missing 16-Year-Old Found Murdered, Buried In Keralam Capital; Two Friends Held

Abhiram, was a a Plus-11 student of NSS High School, Paruthippara. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: A desperate search for a missing 16-year-old boy ended in a horrifying discovery at Pangappara in Sreekaryam, where his body was found stuffed inside a sack and buried in a plot of land. Police have taken two of his friends into custody in connection with the suspected murder, one of whom is reportedly a minor.

The victim, Abhiram, was a student of NSS High School, Paruthippara. His disappearance on Sunday afternoon had triggered concern among his family members. What began as a search for a missing teenager soon turned into a murder investigation, leaving residents and classmates shocked.

A Chilling Discovery Abhiram reportedly left home after receiving a phone call, telling his family that he was going to Pangappara. When he failed to return by evening, his family became increasingly anxious. He also missed a family wedding, raising further concern. Repeated attempts to contact him proved futile as his mobile phone remained switched off. The family subsequently approached Sreekaryam police and lodged a missing-person complaint. Police launched an investigation, tracking his mobile phone and questioning people in his circle of friends. These efforts eventually led investigators to a plot of land at Pangappara, where they discovered Abhiram's body concealed inside a sack and buried. Motive Unknown