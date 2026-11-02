Missing 16-Year-Old Found Murdered, Buried In Keralam Capital; Two Friends Held
Abhiram left home on Sunday noon; police tracked his mobile phone to uncover the chilling discovery at Pangappara, with one of two suspects a minor.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A desperate search for a missing 16-year-old boy ended in a horrifying discovery at Pangappara in Sreekaryam, where his body was found stuffed inside a sack and buried in a plot of land. Police have taken two of his friends into custody in connection with the suspected murder, one of whom is reportedly a minor.
The victim, Abhiram, was a student of NSS High School, Paruthippara. His disappearance on Sunday afternoon had triggered concern among his family members. What began as a search for a missing teenager soon turned into a murder investigation, leaving residents and classmates shocked.
A Chilling Discovery
Abhiram reportedly left home after receiving a phone call, telling his family that he was going to Pangappara. When he failed to return by evening, his family became increasingly anxious. He also missed a family wedding, raising further concern.
Repeated attempts to contact him proved futile as his mobile phone remained switched off. The family subsequently approached Sreekaryam police and lodged a missing-person complaint.
Police launched an investigation, tracking his mobile phone and questioning people in his circle of friends. These efforts eventually led investigators to a plot of land at Pangappara, where they discovered Abhiram's body concealed inside a sack and buried.
Motive Unknown
The discovery has raised disturbing questions about what happened after Abhiram left home. Police have taken two of his friends into custody and are questioning them to establish the circumstances and motive behind the suspected murder.
Investigators are examining whether Abhiram was lured to Pangappara through the phone call and whether others were involved in the crime. The reported involvement of a minor among those detained has added to the shock surrounding the case.
The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events and identify everyone involved.
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