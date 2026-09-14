ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Malaysian PM's Markaz Visit Puts Spotlight On Key Political Meeting

Kozhikode: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to Markaz (Markazu Squafathi Sunniyya, an Islamic university) in Karanthur near here and his Sunday meeting with Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, also a prominent Indian Islamic scholar, drew added political attention after Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty also arrived at the campus and met Kanthapuram.

Kanthapuram--currently serving as the 10th Grand Mufti of India--was elected Grand Mufti of India in February 2019, by the All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, a national body of Sunni clerics at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

Anwar Ibrahim, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation, held discussions with Kanthapuram on education, global peace, social harmony and social development. The interaction also underlined the role of education and knowledge in promoting peaceful coexistence and understanding among communities.

The Malaysian Prime Minister later visited the Madavoor C M Valiyullahi Maqam (Makham Shareef) in Kozhikode along with Kanthapuram. Anwar arrived in Kerala following the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Makham Shareef is also the final resting place of the highly revered 20th-century Indian Islamic scholar and mystic leader, C M Muhammad Aboobacker Musliyar and remains a must-visit for both national and foreign visitors.

IUML Leaders’ Visit Sparks Political Buzz

The presence of IUML president Shihab Thangal and Kunhalikutty, also the Keralam Minister Industries and Information Technology at Markaz has assumed particular political significance. The two League leaders held a separate meeting with Kanthapuram, participated in prayers and attended a tea reception.

Muhammed Abdul Hakkim Azhari, Keralam unit president of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS, AP Samastha faction) and Kerala Muslim Jamaat Kerala unit general secretary Syed Ibrahim Kheelal Bukhari Thangal were also present.