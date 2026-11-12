ETV Bharat / state

Keralam LPST Rank Holders Protest: Agitation To Continue After Police Dismantle Tents, Arrest Hunger-Striking Leader

Protestor Valarmathi, who has been on a hunger strike being taken away by the police ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram : The agitators vowed to continue their protest after Kerala Police on Wednesday night removed the tents of the LPST (Lower Primary School Teacher) rank holders protesting in front of the state secretariat and arrested protester Valarmathi, who has been on a hunger strike.

The police action followed the Cantonment police issuing notices asking the protesters to remove the temporary structure, citing a High Court order.

Following the demolition, a new temporary shed was constructed by activists of youth organisation DYFI, affiliated to the major opposition party CPI (M), at the exact same spot where the previous shed stood.

The rank holders are demanding appointment orders for all eligible candidates on the LPST rank list before it expires, transfer of appointments to aided-school teaching posts to the PSC, an end to alleged cash-for-job practices in recruitment, and a teacher-student ratio of 1:25. Talks between the protesters and the government failed, as the government said it could not accept all the demands, citing financial constraints.

The indefinite protest by the job-seekers has entered its 129th day, and Valarmathi has been on a hunger strike for several days. She was later shifted to a ward at the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital.

Police said she was initially admitted to the intensive care unit but refused to take medication there. It was subsequently decided to shift her to a ward. Her condition is stable, and she will be discharged based on the doctor's recommendation, officials added.

In the absence of Valarmath, other protestors on Thursday started a hunger strike in front of the secretariat. "We will not back down from the protest until we receive appointment orders. The hunger strike will continue until all eligible candidates on the rank list receive appointments," said Jayakrishnan, a protester who started the hunger strike today.

Meanwhile, the police said that action was taken in accordance with a High Court directive. The police clarified that only a permanent structure was removed and that temporary sheds were not demolished. Meanwhile, although police arrived at the scene while the protest shed was being rebuilt at night, senior officers intervened and held them back.

"The permanent shed on the roadside was removed following strict directives from the High Court. Temporary sheds were not demolished. Police arrived at the scene at night to ensure no law and order issues arose," the Thiruvananthapuram City Police said in a statement.