Keralam LPST Rank Holders Protest: Agitation To Continue After Police Dismantle Tents, Arrest Hunger-Striking Leader
The police action followed the Cantonment police issuing notices asking the protesters to remove the temporary structure, citing a High Court order.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The agitators vowed to continue their protest after Kerala Police on Wednesday night removed the tents of the LPST (Lower Primary School Teacher) rank holders protesting in front of the state secretariat and arrested protester Valarmathi, who has been on a hunger strike.
The police action followed the Cantonment police issuing notices asking the protesters to remove the temporary structure, citing a High Court order.
Following the demolition, a new temporary shed was constructed by activists of youth organisation DYFI, affiliated to the major opposition party CPI (M), at the exact same spot where the previous shed stood.
The rank holders are demanding appointment orders for all eligible candidates on the LPST rank list before it expires, transfer of appointments to aided-school teaching posts to the PSC, an end to alleged cash-for-job practices in recruitment, and a teacher-student ratio of 1:25. Talks between the protesters and the government failed, as the government said it could not accept all the demands, citing financial constraints.
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam police dismantled the LPST (Lower Primary School Teacher) rank holders' protest tent in front of the Secretariat and shifted S. Valarmathi, secretary of the All Kerala LPST Rank Holders Association, to the hospital following a medical… pic.twitter.com/wqCo4l0uFT— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026
The indefinite protest by the job-seekers has entered its 129th day, and Valarmathi has been on a hunger strike for several days. She was later shifted to a ward at the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital.
Police said she was initially admitted to the intensive care unit but refused to take medication there. It was subsequently decided to shift her to a ward. Her condition is stable, and she will be discharged based on the doctor's recommendation, officials added.
In the absence of Valarmath, other protestors on Thursday started a hunger strike in front of the secretariat. "We will not back down from the protest until we receive appointment orders. The hunger strike will continue until all eligible candidates on the rank list receive appointments," said Jayakrishnan, a protester who started the hunger strike today.
Meanwhile, the police said that action was taken in accordance with a High Court directive. The police clarified that only a permanent structure was removed and that temporary sheds were not demolished. Meanwhile, although police arrived at the scene while the protest shed was being rebuilt at night, senior officers intervened and held them back.
"The permanent shed on the roadside was removed following strict directives from the High Court. Temporary sheds were not demolished. Police arrived at the scene at night to ensure no law and order issues arose," the Thiruvananthapuram City Police said in a statement.
Opposition Rallies Behind Protesters
CPI (M), the main opposition party in the state, has promised protection and all necessary assistance to protesting LPST rank holders. Criticising the police action, opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Isn't it the very same Chief Minister who wept upon seeing Valarmathi cut her hair who is now leading this atrocity? The right to strike, protest, and express opinions is a fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen by democracy”.
“What a democracy needs is not an administration that fears strikes and protests, but a government willing to listen to the voice of the people,” he added. Expressing solidarity with the strike, the DYFI is organising a protest march to the Secretariat today.
A large number of DYFI activists arrived at the scene at night to rebuild the protest shed. CPI (M) leaders C.S. Sujatha and P.K. Biju also visited the protest shed to declare their full support and solidarity with the strikers.
Alongside this, Yuva Morcha, affiliated with the BJP, which has three members in the state Assembly, said that they will also be part of the protest at the shed. The office bearers of the organisation said they have decided to remain at the protest shed until the arrested Valarmathi returns.
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Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: IUML MLA P. K. Firos says, "On November 8 this month, we organised a massive protest in Ernakulam against the Central Government and the alleged "vote chori". Unfortunately, yesterday, a CPI(M) member filed a petition alleging that the protest… pic.twitter.com/TRL5bIUmJR— IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2026
Several activists of the Cockroach Janatha Party (CJP) also visited the protest site on Thursday and announced that they would join the indefinite agitation until the government addressed the concerns of the rank holders. CJP leaders also demanded that CM Satheesan honour his promise to the rank holders and ensure their appointments.
On the other hand, PK Firoz, an MLA of the Indian Union Muslim League, part of the ruling coalition UDF, said that the protestors should wait for appointment and refrain from protesting. Speaking to reporters, Firoz said the government had been urged to conduct recruitment examinations and prepare rank lists only when vacancies were available to avoid difficulties for candidates who secured places on the lists but could not get appointments.
On the police action against the protesters and the arrest of their leader Valarmathi, he said the police were expected to enforce the law without considering whether those involved belonged to the ruling or opposition parties. He said the police had a responsibility to protect the health of a person on an indefinite hunger strike.