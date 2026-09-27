ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Lottery: Lucky Ticket Out, But No Clue To Lucky Winner Yet

Kannur: So, here’s the million dollar, rather million rupee, question: Who is the lucky winner of this year's Thiruvonom Bumper (BR-111), which offers the highest prize money in Kerala Lottery history at Rs 30 crore?

It has been confirmed that the winning ticket for the Rs 30-crore jackpot announced by the Lottery Department was sold in Chakkarakkal, Kannur district. However, the multi-millionaire winner remains hidden behind a thick veil of secrecy.

Agent Aneesh’s Winning Streak

The luck-favoured ticket, TL 360615, was sold by Aneesh M V, a sub-agent at Muthu Lottery Agency located near the Chakkarakkal Registrar Office. This marks the second stroke of luck for Muthu Agency. The winning ticket for the previous Christmas-New Year Bumper was also sold here. With this, owner Aneesh has tasted fortune twice. Aneesh, who has been in the lottery business for 18 years, owns four wholesale shops and two retail outlets. He expressed immense joy over the win and mentioned that the winning ticket was likely sold from a bundle sent to Thalassery.

Following the news of the ticket sale, crowds have been flocking to Aneesh’s shop in Chakkarakkal. Aneesh is thrilled to receive Rs 3.60 crore as a 12 per cent agency commission. "We have accurately identified the counter and agency where the ticket was sold using our digital system. However, the prize winner has not yet officially contacted the department or the district offices. The winner has 30 days to submit the original ticket and documents. The winner might be delaying their appearance out of fear of public and media attention, or perhaps they are preparing to hand over the ticket directly to a bank," an official from the Lottery Department stated.

What Should You Do If You Are The Lucky Winner?

If you are that single lucky individual chosen from lakhs of people, you must follow specific laws and procedures to claim the prize money. Keralam Lottery bumpers offer the dream of becoming a millionaire overnight. However, when fortune strikes, instead of panicking, you need to know certain official rules to safely deposit the prize money into your account.

According to official instructions from Keralam Lottery Department officers, first, secure the winning ticket.

Write your name, address, and signature on the back of the ticket immediately.

Keep the ticket carefully to ensure it suffers no damage (such as tears or water damage).

Take photocopies of both the front and back sides of the ticket where the details are clearly visible.

After that, the ticket and ID proof must be submitted to a government lottery office or a bank. Winners must verify the results published in the government gazette and submit the prize-winning lottery ticket within 30 days. Winners can claim prize amounts up to Rs 1 lakh directly from the Lottery Directorate. However, for larger bumper prizes, the procedures are as follows.

Application claim: First, an application claiming the prize is required, clearly mentioning the name and address. Both sides of the first-prize-winning ticket must be photocopied and attested by a gazetted officer.

Passport size photos: Two passport-size photographs are required along with the application (these must also be attested by a gazetted officer or a notary).

Stamped receipt form: This form can be downloaded from the lottery website. A one-rupee revenue stamp must be affixed to this form, and every column must be filled. All personal details, including full name and receipt details, must be entered accurately without spelling errors.

Guardian certificate for minors: If the winner is a minor, a guardian certificate must be produced, certifying that the individual presenting it is the legal guardian of the child.