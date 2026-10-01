Keralam: Left Activists Attack Sports Minister O J Janeesh's Car in Kannur; Security Lapse Triggers Political Row
Protesters allegedly moved in front of the minister’s vehicle, blocked its passage and struck it with their hands and stones at Kuppam in Taliparamba.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Kannur: Keralam Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh’s official vehicle was allegedly blocked and attacked by the youth wing of the main opposition Communist Party of India (Marxists), Democratic Youth Front of India (DYFI) workers at multiple places in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday, with the car sustaining damage during protests that have intensified the political confrontation between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led opposition.
The first major incident was reported at Kuppam in Taliparamba while Janeesh was travelling towards Kasaragod after attending an official programme in Kannur. Protesters allegedly moved in front of the minister’s vehicle, blocked its passage and struck it with their hands and stones. The vehicle’s flag pole and rain guard/window visor were reportedly damaged. Police intervened and removed the protesters from the road.
Similar protests were reported at Payyannur and at other points along the route to Kasaragod, including black-flag demonstrations. Janeesh later said his vehicle faced attacks at five places in Kannur and Kasaragod.
Kannur, Keralam: DYFI workers attack the vehicle of Minister O. J. Janeesh— IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026
(Source: Congress Offical Media Group) pic.twitter.com/z9u1beq41R
“People showing black flags or protesting in those places is not an issue for us at all. That is something that happens democratically. But trying to attack a vehicle means the intention is to attack the person inside the vehicle,” Janeesh said.
The minister’s vehicle was accompanied by two police escort vehicles, according to officials. The repeated incidents have nevertheless raised questions over the security arrangements made for his visit.
CM, Home Minister Seek Action
Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan spoke to Janeesh after learning about the incidents, while Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also contacted the minister and sought details of the attacks.
Chennithala directed the Director General of Police to take stringent action against those responsible and to identify and apprehend those involved with the help of available video footage. Police security for Janeesh’s remaining programmes was also strengthened.
Satheesan described the attack as “unacceptable” and alleged that the incidents were carried out with the knowledge of CPI(M) leadership. He said those responsible, including anyone found to have conspired to organise the attacks, would be brought before the law.
The Chief Minister also accused the CPI(M) of attempting to create unrest through violent protests and said the government would take action against such activities. These are political allegations by the Chief Minister and have not been established as facts.
I strongly condemn the heinous attack on the vehicle of Keralam’s Sports Minister and Youth Congress State President O.J. Janeesh in Kannur.— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) October 1, 2026
This attack was carried out with the full knowledge and backing of the CPI(M) leadership. The Minister’s official vehicle was targeted… https://t.co/Iwa7hqkbAX
The repeated incidents have triggered criticism over the police arrangements for the minister’s visit. Reports said intelligence and Special Branch inputs had warned of possible protests following recent political clashes, while only a limited number of police personnel were deployed at some locations.
The controversy has also revived questions about the protection of ministers travelling through politically sensitive areas, particularly when advance threats or public calls for protests have been made.
Background
The latest incidents followed a clash between SFI and Youth Congress workers near a Kerala University hostel in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night. The confrontation occurred after a Youth Congress protest march led by Janeesh against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the BJP.
Janeesh, who is also the state Youth Congress president, had criticised SFI over the hostel-area clashes and demanded stringent police action. DYFI leaders subsequently criticised the minister and accused him of being responsible for escalating tensions. The two sides have offered conflicting accounts of the events surrounding the Thiruvananthapuram clash.
The Kannur incidents have also come amid a wider series of political confrontations in Kerala following protests during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Kollam on Saturday (September 26). The youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers subsequently held protests against members of the UDF, further intensifying the political exchanges between the Congress, CPI(M) and BJP.
Congress leaders condemned the attack on Janeesh and accused the CPI(M) of trying to disturb the state’s peaceful atmosphere. DYFI leaders, however, defended their protests and alleged that Janeesh’s recent statements and actions had contributed to the confrontation.
BJP leader V Muraleedharan and MLA representing Kazhakkoottam constituency, meanwhile, criticised both the CPI(M) and Congress over their clashes and questioned the continuing confrontation between the two parties in Kerala.
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