ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Left Activists Attack Sports Minister O J Janeesh's Car in Kannur; Security Lapse Triggers Political Row

Kannur: Keralam Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh’s official vehicle was allegedly blocked and attacked by the youth wing of the main opposition Communist Party of India (Marxists), Democratic Youth Front of India (DYFI) workers at multiple places in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday, with the car sustaining damage during protests that have intensified the political confrontation between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led opposition.

The first major incident was reported at Kuppam in Taliparamba while Janeesh was travelling towards Kasaragod after attending an official programme in Kannur. Protesters allegedly moved in front of the minister’s vehicle, blocked its passage and struck it with their hands and stones. The vehicle’s flag pole and rain guard/window visor were reportedly damaged. Police intervened and removed the protesters from the road.

Similar protests were reported at Payyannur and at other points along the route to Kasaragod, including black-flag demonstrations. Janeesh later said his vehicle faced attacks at five places in Kannur and Kasaragod.

“People showing black flags or protesting in those places is not an issue for us at all. That is something that happens democratically. But trying to attack a vehicle means the intention is to attack the person inside the vehicle,” Janeesh said.

The minister’s vehicle was accompanied by two police escort vehicles, according to officials. The repeated incidents have nevertheless raised questions over the security arrangements made for his visit.

CM, Home Minister Seek Action

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan spoke to Janeesh after learning about the incidents, while Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also contacted the minister and sought details of the attacks.

Chennithala directed the Director General of Police to take stringent action against those responsible and to identify and apprehend those involved with the help of available video footage. Police security for Janeesh’s remaining programmes was also strengthened.

Satheesan described the attack as “unacceptable” and alleged that the incidents were carried out with the knowledge of CPI(M) leadership. He said those responsible, including anyone found to have conspired to organise the attacks, would be brought before the law.