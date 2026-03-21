ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt School Teacher Serving As BLO Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Work Pressure

Savad of Mogral Puthur is known for his dedication as teacher of Cherkala GHSS as well as election-related duties ( ETV Bharat )

Kasaragod: A government school teacher, who was also serving as a Booth Level Officer (BLO), died allegedly by suicide in Kerala's Kasaragod district. While officials cited personal reasons based on a purported suicide note, the victim's family alleged that he took the extreme step over additional responsibilities and work pressure.

The deceased, identified as Savad, was a native of Mogral Puthur and a faculty member at the Cherkala Government Higher Secondary School. According to preliminary reports, he parked his motorcycle on Mogral bridge before jumping into a river. Though he was rescued and rushed to Kasaragod General Hospital in critical condition, doctors were unable to save his life despite extensive medical efforts.

A purported suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly cited personal issues as the reason for the act.

Returning Officer Binu Joseph said the note did not mention any work-related stress. He confirmed that the District Collector has been informed and assured that a detailed probe would be conducted by Police and Election Commission to ascertain whether the teacher faced any professional strain. Authorities have also promised necessary assistance to the bereaved family.

However, the family has strongly disputed with the official version, alleging that the death was not merely a personal tragedy but due to work pressure that came along with added election-related responsibilities. Relatives claimed that the additional responsibilities assigned to Savad as a Booth Level Officer imposed severe psychological stress. Alleging that balancing academic duties with the strict timelines of election work took a heavy toll on his mental health, they have demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged pressure from higher authorities.