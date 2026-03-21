Kerala Govt School Teacher Serving As BLO Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Work Pressure
Colleagues and residents described Savad as a dedicated teacher who excelled in academics as well as election-related responsibilities.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST|
Updated : March 21, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Kasaragod: A government school teacher, who was also serving as a Booth Level Officer (BLO), died allegedly by suicide in Kerala's Kasaragod district. While officials cited personal reasons based on a purported suicide note, the victim's family alleged that he took the extreme step over additional responsibilities and work pressure.
The deceased, identified as Savad, was a native of Mogral Puthur and a faculty member at the Cherkala Government Higher Secondary School. According to preliminary reports, he parked his motorcycle on Mogral bridge before jumping into a river. Though he was rescued and rushed to Kasaragod General Hospital in critical condition, doctors were unable to save his life despite extensive medical efforts.
A purported suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly cited personal issues as the reason for the act.
Returning Officer Binu Joseph said the note did not mention any work-related stress. He confirmed that the District Collector has been informed and assured that a detailed probe would be conducted by Police and Election Commission to ascertain whether the teacher faced any professional strain. Authorities have also promised necessary assistance to the bereaved family.
However, the family has strongly disputed with the official version, alleging that the death was not merely a personal tragedy but due to work pressure that came along with added election-related responsibilities. Relatives claimed that the additional responsibilities assigned to Savad as a Booth Level Officer imposed severe psychological stress. Alleging that balancing academic duties with the strict timelines of election work took a heavy toll on his mental health, they have demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged pressure from higher authorities.
On Saturday, palpable tension prevailed outside the hospital as grieving relatives and local residents refused to accept the mortal remains until the District Collector arrived for direct talks. The family is also seeking adequate government compensation.
Colleagues and residents described Savad as a dedicated teacher who excelled in academics as well as election-related responsibilities.
Meanwhile, local police have registered a case of unnatural death. Officials said the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.
The incident has reignited debate over the workload faced by government school teachers in the State, who are frequently assigned election duties such as electoral roll revision in addition to regular academic responsibilities.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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