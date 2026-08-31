ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Islamic Scholar Says Women’s Public Appearances Will Cause ‘great Destruction’

Kochi: Following a controversial circular saying "women should not be present on public platforms", Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar on Sunday said women should remain confined to their homes.

The Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the state's premier council of Sunni-Shafi Islamic scholars, last week said religious celebrations and programmes should remain within prescribed boundaries.

In a recent circular, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E Sulaiman Musliyar and general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar directed that women should not share stages with men or appear in public spaces alongside them. The circular drew criticism, with several women political leaders speaking out against it.

Speaking at an Islamic conference in Kochi on Sunday, Kanthapuram said bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" and claimed that Islam prescribed purdah for women to prevent this.

"It is precisely recognising that bringing women onto public platforms in this manner causes great destruction that Islam mandated purdah for women. The Holy Quran states that women should live confined within their homes and must not make public appearances," he said.