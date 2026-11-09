ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Inspects Petrol Pumps In Four Districts Over Excess Ethanol Blending Concerns

Keralam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said strict legal action would be taken against petrol pumps found supplying fuel with ethanol content exceeding the permissible limit. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Civil Supplies Department has launched inspections at petrol pumps across the state following reports of excessive ethanol blending in petrol in neighbouring Karnataka. As part of the first phase, officials collected fuel samples from nine outlets in four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Keralam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said strict legal action would be taken against petrol pumps found supplying fuel with ethanol content exceeding the permissible limit.

The inspections, which continued until 6 PM, were conducted in the presence of petrol pump sales managers and representatives of oil companies. Three outlets were inspected in Ernakulam and two each in the other three districts.

The locations covered included Chembumukku and Irumpanam in Ernakulam; Vazhayila and Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram; outlets near NGO Quarters and Sarovaram Park in Kozhikode; and Kannothumchal and Varaam within Kannur Corporation limits.

Officials collected six one-litre petrol samples from each outlet in sealed containers approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Of these, two samples will be sent to the Regional Chemical Examiners Laboratories for testing, two will be retained by the Civil Supplies Department, and the remaining two have been handed over to the respective petrol pump licensees for safe custody. Officials also completed the prescribed mahazar procedures at the sites.

The drive was carried out under Section 8 of the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, and its amendment dated May 3, 2024.