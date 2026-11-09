Keralam Inspects Petrol Pumps In Four Districts Over Excess Ethanol Blending Concerns
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said strict action would be taken against petrol pumps found supplying fuel with ethanol content exceeding permissible limit.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Civil Supplies Department has launched inspections at petrol pumps across the state following reports of excessive ethanol blending in petrol in neighbouring Karnataka. As part of the first phase, officials collected fuel samples from nine outlets in four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur.
Keralam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said strict legal action would be taken against petrol pumps found supplying fuel with ethanol content exceeding the permissible limit.
Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: On checking Ethnol level in petro, Civil Supplies minister Anoop Jacob says, ''Today we have conducted inspections through various districts from northern Kerala up to southern districts. We have taken random samples from different petrol pumps and we are ensuring that the ethanol content is within the prescribed limits. So we are trying to rule out all concerns that have arisen as of now...Inspections were in Karnataka, and what the results were there, it's about 32% or above percentage in the ethanol content was there. So we are trying to rule out all these things...And also many reports are coming that the vehicles are getting damaged and the mileage is coming down. Many other reports through the media and also complaints are also coming to us. So for ruling out all such concerns, we are doing these inspections."— IANS (@ians_india) November 9, 2026
The inspections, which continued until 6 PM, were conducted in the presence of petrol pump sales managers and representatives of oil companies. Three outlets were inspected in Ernakulam and two each in the other three districts.
The locations covered included Chembumukku and Irumpanam in Ernakulam; Vazhayila and Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram; outlets near NGO Quarters and Sarovaram Park in Kozhikode; and Kannothumchal and Varaam within Kannur Corporation limits.
#WATCH | Kochi, Keralam: The Kerala Civil Supplies Department conducts surprise inspections at various petrol pumps in Kochi to check the ethanol content in E20 petrol. https://t.co/OSTYUajsUs— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026
Officials collected six one-litre petrol samples from each outlet in sealed containers approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Of these, two samples will be sent to the Regional Chemical Examiners Laboratories for testing, two will be retained by the Civil Supplies Department, and the remaining two have been handed over to the respective petrol pump licensees for safe custody. Officials also completed the prescribed mahazar procedures at the sites.
The drive was carried out under Section 8 of the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, and its amendment dated May 3, 2024.
The tests will examine ethanol content and other fuel-quality parameters to determine whether the samples meet prescribed standards. Results are expected within 10 days.
A customer at IndianOil Hassan Brothers, Thiruvananthapuram, shares his experience with E20 petrol, which he has been using since purchasing his vehicle. He says, “I’ve been using E20 petrol from the beginning and haven’t faced any issues. I’m happy with its performance.” https://t.co/HG0wTvwQkJ— IndianOil Kerala (@IOCL_KERALA) November 9, 2026
The department has not reported or confirmed any instance of excessive ethanol blending in Kerala so far. The minister said the inspections were precautionary, prompted by the concerns reported in Karnataka.
Officials said arrangements were being made to send the samples to accredited laboratories and warned that the inspection drive could be extended to other districts if violations or irregularities are detected.
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