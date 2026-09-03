ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Human Rights Panel Orders Railways To Pay Rs 2 Lakh To Woman Forced Off Train At Midnight

Justice Alexander Thomas observed that forcing a woman travelling alone to get off a train at midnight amounted to a serious violation of her rights. ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam State Human Rights Commission has directed the Railways to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to a woman passenger who was allegedly forced to get off a train at midnight and subsequently arrested despite holding a valid reservation ticket.

SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Railways to pay the compensation within one month, observing that the amount could subsequently be recovered from the officials found responsible for the lapse.

The case relates to K Jayasmitha, who hails from Erumapetty in Thrissur district and is currently residing in Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident occurred on July 30, 2023, when Jayasmitha was travelling from Wadakkanchery to Thiruvananthapuram on Train No. 16348 Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (From Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central).

She had been allotted berth number 41 in the S4 coach. However, when she reached her berth, she found that it had been allotted to another passenger.

When she approached the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), she was reportedly informed that her ticket had been cancelled online.

Jayasmitha questioned how a ticket purchased directly from the reservation counter at Thiruvananthapuram railway station could have been cancelled online without her knowledge.

According to the complaint, she did not receive a satisfactory explanation.

Asked to Pay Rs 500 Penalty

The TTE reportedly informed the passenger that an alternative berth could be provided if she paid a penalty of Rs 500. However, Jayasmitha said she did not have the money with her at the time.

The official allegedly also failed to provide details about the person who had cancelled the ticket online.

Despite her request not to be forced off the train in the middle of the night, she was allegedly deboarded when the train reached Aluva.

She was subsequently handed over to Railway Protection Force personnel.

Arrested, Later Released on Bail

The woman was taken into custody, and a case was registered against her. She was later released on bail. However, the railway authorities subsequently withdrew the case after it was found that it had been registered due to an error.

Following the incident, Jayasmitha approached the Kerala State Human Rights Commission seeking justice.