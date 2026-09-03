Keralam: Human Rights Panel Orders Railways To Pay Rs 2 Lakh To Woman Forced Off Train At Midnight
The incident occurred on July 30, 2023, when Jayasmitha was travelling from Wadakkanchery to Thiruvananthapuram
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam State Human Rights Commission has directed the Railways to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to a woman passenger who was allegedly forced to get off a train at midnight and subsequently arrested despite holding a valid reservation ticket.
SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Railways to pay the compensation within one month, observing that the amount could subsequently be recovered from the officials found responsible for the lapse.
The case relates to K Jayasmitha, who hails from Erumapetty in Thrissur district and is currently residing in Thiruvananthapuram.
The incident occurred on July 30, 2023, when Jayasmitha was travelling from Wadakkanchery to Thiruvananthapuram on Train No. 16348 Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (From Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central).
She had been allotted berth number 41 in the S4 coach. However, when she reached her berth, she found that it had been allotted to another passenger.
When she approached the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), she was reportedly informed that her ticket had been cancelled online.
Jayasmitha questioned how a ticket purchased directly from the reservation counter at Thiruvananthapuram railway station could have been cancelled online without her knowledge.
According to the complaint, she did not receive a satisfactory explanation.
Asked to Pay Rs 500 Penalty
The TTE reportedly informed the passenger that an alternative berth could be provided if she paid a penalty of Rs 500. However, Jayasmitha said she did not have the money with her at the time.
The official allegedly also failed to provide details about the person who had cancelled the ticket online.
Despite her request not to be forced off the train in the middle of the night, she was allegedly deboarded when the train reached Aluva.
She was subsequently handed over to Railway Protection Force personnel.
Arrested, Later Released on Bail
The woman was taken into custody, and a case was registered against her. She was later released on bail. However, the railway authorities subsequently withdrew the case after it was found that it had been registered due to an error.
Following the incident, Jayasmitha approached the Kerala State Human Rights Commission seeking justice.
Inquiry Reveals Clerical Error
A detailed inquiry conducted by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager subsequently revealed that the entire incident had been triggered by a clerical mistake during the ticket booking process.
According to the inquiry report, the mobile phone number provided by Jayasmitha in the reservation application form was entered incorrectly into the booking system by a railway employee.
A single digit in the mobile number was reportedly mistyped. As a result, the ticket confirmation message was sent to another person's mobile phone number.
The recipient of the message subsequently cancelled the ticket online, even though the person had not booked the ticket.
The inquiry found that this mistake eventually resulted in Jayasmitha being treated as a passenger travelling without a valid reservation.
'Violation of Right to Live With Dignity'
Justice Alexander Thomas observed that forcing a woman travelling alone to get off a train at midnight amounted to a serious violation of her rights.
The Commission said the action was a violation of the relevant provisions of the Railways Act and observed that the complainant's constitutional and human right to live with dignity had been violated.
The Commission also took note of the circumstances of the complainant, observing that she was living alone without her parents.
Woman Says She Lost Job Due to Case
The Commission further noted that Jayasmitha lost her government contract job following the criminal case registered against her by the railway police.
The Commission directed the complainant to submit a representation to the government regarding the loss of employment.
It also directed the Director of the Minority Welfare Department to consider the matter and take an appropriate decision within one month.
Compensation to Be Paid Within One Month
SHRC has directed the concerned Southern Railway authorities to ensure that the Rs 2 lakh compensation is paid within the stipulated period and submit a written compliance report. The order also stated that the compensation amount could be recovered from the officials responsible for the lapse. The Commission further warned that if the compensation was not paid within the prescribed period, interest at the rate of 8% would be applicable.
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