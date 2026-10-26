ETV Bharat / state

Kerala High Court Seeks Explanation From Judge After Minor Son’s Luxury Car Kills Scooterist In Ernakulam

The Mercedes-Benz car driven by judge's minor son and Jayabalakrishnan who was killed on the sport on Sunday morning. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has reportedly sought an explanation from an Additional Judge after his 17-year-old son allegedly drove a luxury car that fatally hit a scooterist on Cheranalloor’s Container Road in Ernakulam district, triggering public outrage and questions over the initial police response.

The additional judge was subsequently named as an accused in the case, according to the information provided.

The case has sparked a wider debate over accountability when a minor allegedly drives a vehicle without a licence, the responsibility of vehicle owners and the enforcement of road safety laws.

The victim, Jayabalakrishnan 55, of Chittur near Cheranallor, a street eatery, died after the scooter he was riding was allegedly hit from behind by a Mercedes-Benz car in the early hours of Sunday. The collision reportedly threw him onto the road, leaving him with fatal injuries.

The scooter driven by Jayabalakrishnan who was killed in the collision with the Mercedes-Benz car driven by minor son of additional judge of Keralam. (ETV Bharat)

Minor Released On Station Bail

Police apprehended the 17-year-old, who allegedly did not possess a driving licence. The minor was initially booked for dangerous driving and causing death by negligence before being released on station bail.

The initial handling of the case drew criticism from the victim’s family and members of the public. Following a formal complaint and subsequent legal advice, the vehicle’s registered owner was named as an accused, while the minor was reportedly apprehended again and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police are also said to be examining allegations that the teenager had previously driven at excessive speeds to shoot Instagram reels.

High Court’s Administrative Action

The High Court’s reported intervention comes amid questions about the procedure for initiating action involving a serving judicial officer. The court’s administrative wing has reportedly sought an explanation from the judge in connection with the incident.

The precise procedural requirements for registering a case against or taking action against a sitting judicial officer need to be distinguished from the ordinary investigation of an alleged offence. The applicable rules and any relevant court directions should be verified before publication.

The investigation and proceedings involving the minor are continuing, according to the supplied account. The case raises questions about road safety, parental and vehicle-owner responsibility, and whether the law is being applied consistently—issues that will ultimately have to be addressed through evidence and due legal process.

Advocate Flags Owner’s Responsibility

Advocate T B Mini said the victim’s family was distressed by the initial release of the minor and the delay in naming the vehicle owner as an accused.

She argued that the law should apply equally, regardless of whether the vehicle owner is a judge or holds any other public position. The central issue, she said, was the alleged act of allowing a minor to drive a vehicle and the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.