Kerala High Court Seeks Explanation From Judge After Minor Son’s Luxury Car Kills Scooterist In Ernakulam
The judge has been named as accused for handing over of Merc to 17YO to his son
Published : October 26, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has reportedly sought an explanation from an Additional Judge after his 17-year-old son allegedly drove a luxury car that fatally hit a scooterist on Cheranalloor’s Container Road in Ernakulam district, triggering public outrage and questions over the initial police response.
The additional judge was subsequently named as an accused in the case, according to the information provided.
The case has sparked a wider debate over accountability when a minor allegedly drives a vehicle without a licence, the responsibility of vehicle owners and the enforcement of road safety laws.
The victim, Jayabalakrishnan 55, of Chittur near Cheranallor, a street eatery, died after the scooter he was riding was allegedly hit from behind by a Mercedes-Benz car in the early hours of Sunday. The collision reportedly threw him onto the road, leaving him with fatal injuries.
Minor Released On Station Bail
Police apprehended the 17-year-old, who allegedly did not possess a driving licence. The minor was initially booked for dangerous driving and causing death by negligence before being released on station bail.
The initial handling of the case drew criticism from the victim’s family and members of the public. Following a formal complaint and subsequent legal advice, the vehicle’s registered owner was named as an accused, while the minor was reportedly apprehended again and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.
The police are also said to be examining allegations that the teenager had previously driven at excessive speeds to shoot Instagram reels.
High Court’s Administrative Action
The High Court’s reported intervention comes amid questions about the procedure for initiating action involving a serving judicial officer. The court’s administrative wing has reportedly sought an explanation from the judge in connection with the incident.
The precise procedural requirements for registering a case against or taking action against a sitting judicial officer need to be distinguished from the ordinary investigation of an alleged offence. The applicable rules and any relevant court directions should be verified before publication.
The investigation and proceedings involving the minor are continuing, according to the supplied account. The case raises questions about road safety, parental and vehicle-owner responsibility, and whether the law is being applied consistently—issues that will ultimately have to be addressed through evidence and due legal process.
Advocate Flags Owner’s Responsibility
Advocate T B Mini said the victim’s family was distressed by the initial release of the minor and the delay in naming the vehicle owner as an accused.
She argued that the law should apply equally, regardless of whether the vehicle owner is a judge or holds any other public position. The central issue, she said, was the alleged act of allowing a minor to drive a vehicle and the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.
Mini also raised concerns about inadequate streetlighting on Container Road, saying poor visibility posed a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians. She cited her own experience of an accident on the same stretch, which she attributed to the lack of illumination.
She pointed out that street vendors and other workers often travel during late-night or early-morning hours after completing their daily work, making road safety measures particularly important.
Container Road Safety Under Scanner
The incident has renewed concerns over road infrastructure and traffic enforcement on Container Road, where demands for streetlights have reportedly been raised previously, including through protests by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), youth wing of main opposition Communist Party of India (Marxists).
The absence of adequate lighting, allegations of overspeeding and the reported use of vehicles by underage drivers have prompted calls for stricter enforcement.
The police and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) are reportedly planning joint inspections along the stretch to curb overspeeding and illegal underage driving.
Ex-HC Judge Justice Pasha Questions Police Action
Former Kerala High Court judge Justice Kemal Pasha criticised the initial police response, arguing that the circumstances warranted closer scrutiny of the offences invoked and the responsibility of the vehicle owner.
He questioned why the police initially registered the case under provisions relating to causing death by negligence and whether the alleged act of allowing a minor without a licence to drive should have attracted additional charges.
Pasha also argued that the vehicle owner’s responsibility needed to be examined under the applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). He questioned the decision to release the minor on station bail and expressed concern that the accused’s family background may have influenced the handling of the case.
These are legal opinions and allegations that require assessment against the FIR, subsequent police records and the applicable statutory provisions.
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