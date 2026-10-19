Keralam High Court Orders SBI to Refund ₹3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim Within Four Weeks
The customer reported the unauthorised transaction to SBI and Kerala Police but bank failed to recredit the money, even after the cops identified the fraudster.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Keralam High Court has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to refund ₹3.73 lakh to a customer who lost money in an online fraud, observing that the bank failed to establish negligence on her part despite her sharing a one-time password (OTP) with the fraudster.
Justice Harisankar V Menon set aside an order of the Banking Ombudsman rejecting the woman’s complaint and directed SBI to compensate her for the loss within four weeks.
The court observed that merely downloading an application at the direction of a fraudster could not, by itself, be treated as negligence. It also noted that the customer had promptly reported the unauthorised transaction to SBI and KEralam Police but the bank had failed to take steps to recredit the money, even after the police identified the alleged fraudster.
The judgment referred to the Reserve Bank of India’s circular on customer liability in unauthorised electronic banking transactions. Under Clause 6(ii), a customer may be entitled to zero liability in specified third-party breach cases when the unauthorised transaction is reported within three working days of receiving communication from the bank about it.
The court held that the woman’s case fell within the protection provided by the circular, as the bank had not established that she was privy to the fraudulent transaction.
How The Fraud Occurred
According to the petitioner, she received information that SBI would block non-chip-based debit cards from April 29, 2019. She subsequently received an SMS stating that her card could be reactivated online.
A caller using the same number then contacted her, claiming that her ATM card had been blocked and that her assistance was required to reactivate it. She was asked to provide details, including an OTP, to register for the “State Bank Secure App”.
Soon after she shared the OTP, ₹3.75 lakh was debited from her account. The woman immediately contacted the bank’s customer care service, following which her internet banking account was blocked. She also lodged complaints with the branch manager and the police.
The police investigation identified Sandip Bauri, a resident of West Bengal, as the alleged fraudster. However, the bank did not refund the amount, prompting the woman to approach the Banking Ombudsman. The Ombudsman rejected her complaint, holding that she had been involved in the fraudulent transaction.
Challenging that decision before the High Court, the petitioner argued that she was entitled to zero-liability protection under the RBI circular because the fraud involved a third-party breach. She also contended that the State Bank Secure App had not been widely publicised and that she believed further OTP verification would be required before money could be debited.
SBI, however, argued that the case fell under Clause 7(i) of the circular, which deals with losses arising from a customer’s negligence in sharing payment credentials.
The High Court considered a similar case decided by a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court in 2024, in which a bank had been directed to refund money lost through cyber fraud. The Supreme Court had dismissed a special leave petition challenging that decision on January 3, 2025.
Noting that SBI had not disputed the petitioner’s account of how the fraud occurred and that the police report supported her contention that she was not privy to the fraud, the High Court concluded that she was entitled to relief under the RBI circular.
The court accordingly quashed the Banking Ombudsman’s order and directed SBI to make good the loss of ₹3.73 lakh within four weeks.
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