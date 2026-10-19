ETV Bharat / state

Keralam High Court Orders SBI to Refund ₹3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim Within Four Weeks

Ernakulam: The Keralam High Court has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to refund ₹3.73 lakh to a customer who lost money in an online fraud, observing that the bank failed to establish negligence on her part despite her sharing a one-time password (OTP) with the fraudster.

Justice Harisankar V Menon set aside an order of the Banking Ombudsman rejecting the woman’s complaint and directed SBI to compensate her for the loss within four weeks.

The court observed that merely downloading an application at the direction of a fraudster could not, by itself, be treated as negligence. It also noted that the customer had promptly reported the unauthorised transaction to SBI and KEralam Police but the bank had failed to take steps to recredit the money, even after the police identified the alleged fraudster.

The judgment referred to the Reserve Bank of India’s circular on customer liability in unauthorised electronic banking transactions. Under Clause 6(ii), a customer may be entitled to zero liability in specified third-party breach cases when the unauthorised transaction is reported within three working days of receiving communication from the bank about it.

The court held that the woman’s case fell within the protection provided by the circular, as the bank had not established that she was privy to the fraudulent transaction.

How The Fraud Occurred

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

According to the petitioner, she received information that SBI would block non-chip-based debit cards from April 29, 2019. She subsequently received an SMS stating that her card could be reactivated online.

A caller using the same number then contacted her, claiming that her ATM card had been blocked and that her assistance was required to reactivate it. She was asked to provide details, including an OTP, to register for the “State Bank Secure App”.

Soon after she shared the OTP, ₹3.75 lakh was debited from her account. The woman immediately contacted the bank’s customer care service, following which her internet banking account was blocked. She also lodged complaints with the branch manager and the police.