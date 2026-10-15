ETV Bharat / state

Disproportionate Assets Case: Keralam HC Grants Bail To Former DGP Tomin Thachankary, Suspends 4-Year Sentence

Ernakulam: The Keralam High Court has granted bail to former Director General of Police (DGP) Tomin J Thachankary and suspended the four-year prison sentence imposed on him in a disproportionate-assets case.

The relief follows Thachankary’s plea challenging the Kottayam Vigilance Court’s verdict, which found him guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt means while holding public office between 2003 and 2007. The trial court had also imposed a fine of ₹30.84 lakh.

In his plea, Thachankary contended that the assets in question had been transferred to him by his mother and argued that the Vigilance Court had failed to properly consider this defence. During the proceedings, the High Court questioned whether the claim was supported by evidence, including whether an oral statement alone could establish the transfer.

The case originated in 2007 after investigators alleged that Thachankary had accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income. Searches were subsequently conducted at his residence and office.

The investigation was completed in 2013, and a charge sheet was filed before the Thrissur Vigilance Court. The case was later transferred to the Muvattupuzha court and subsequently to the Kottayam Vigilance Court.

During the trial, the court examined 128 witnesses. Thachankary maintained that the assets had been inherited from his parents. However, the trial court rejected his defence and convicted him under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

While seeking a lenient sentence, Thachankary cited health concerns, including recent heart surgery, and said he was taking several medications and living alone.

Trial Expedited Following HC Direction