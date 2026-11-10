Keralam Health Minister Sits Down Before Singing Of Vande Mataram Completed; BJP Demands Apology
After the completion of the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram, Minister Muraleedharan expressed his displeasure and took to his seat on the dais.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Kasaragod: Keralam Health and Family Welfare Minister K Muraleedharan sparked controversy by sitting down before the singing of the Vande Mataram concluded at a government function.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to initiate legal action against him and the other dignitaries, alleging they disrespected the national song.
The incident took place during the inauguration of a newly constructed laboratory building at the Mulleria Family Health Centre in the BJP-ruled Karadka panchayat on Monday.
Vande Mataram was being sung at the programme as per the organising committee's decision. However, right after the completion of the first two stanzas, Muraleedharan reportedly expressed his displeasure and returned to his seat on the dais. Following his lead, Rajmohan Unnithan MP, Kallatra Mahin MLA, and District Collector Sreedhanya Suresh, who were present on the stage, also sat down. The only exception was MLA K Neelakandan, who stood respectfully until the rendition concluded.
Condemning the actions of the elected representatives and officials, BJP leadership said that sitting before the song concluded is a severe violation of protocol, sending a wrong message to society.
BJP district president M L Ashwini termed the incident a blatant constitutional violation and said that a case would be filed against the minister, the collector, and others involved. Emphasising the gravity of a cabinet minister violating constitutional norms, the party demanded a public apology from him and others for insulting the national song, which holds equal importance to the national anthem.
The BJP district committee further clarified that they would initiate stringent legal measures against the disrespect shown by the Minister, MP, MLA and district collector.
Prior to this event, the minister had participated in various programmes across Kasaragod district since morning. He launched numerous projects aimed at the infrastructural development of the healthcare sector in the district. He inaugurated the Kanhangad vaccine store, the Aramanganam Janakeeya Health Centre located at Melparamba within the Chemnad grama panchayat limits, a power laundry at the Kasaragod General Hospital, the District TB Centre, and the Integrated Public Health Lab. He also visited the Government Medical College at Ukkinadka before arriving for the event in Karadka.
On Tuesday, Muraleedharan is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Kayakalpam' mass contact programme at the Royal Convention Hall in Chettumkuzhi in Vidyanagar. Kallatra Mahin MLA will preside over the function, while Rajmohan Unnithan MP will attend as the chief guest. Other legislators from the district, including A.K.M. Ashraf, K. Neelakandan, Govindan Pallikkappil, and Sandeep Varier, will also participate in the programme.
The 'Kayakalpam' initiative aims to interact with the public to understand and resolve the health issues prevailing in the district. Authorities clarified that this mass contact programme would significantly help in evaluating the developmental activities in the health sector and provide swift resolutions to the grievances raised by the people.
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