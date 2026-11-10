ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Health Minister Sits Down Before Singing Of Vande Mataram Completed; BJP Demands Apology

Kasaragod: Keralam Health and Family Welfare Minister K Muraleedharan sparked controversy by sitting down before the singing of the Vande Mataram concluded at a government function.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to initiate legal action against him and the other dignitaries, alleging they disrespected the national song.

The incident took place during the inauguration of a newly constructed laboratory building at the Mulleria Family Health Centre in the BJP-ruled Karadka panchayat on Monday.

Vande Mataram was being sung at the programme as per the organising committee's decision. However, right after the completion of the first two stanzas, Muraleedharan reportedly expressed his displeasure and returned to his seat on the dais. Following his lead, Rajmohan Unnithan MP, Kallatra Mahin MLA, and District Collector Sreedhanya Suresh, who were present on the stage, also sat down. The only exception was MLA K Neelakandan, who stood respectfully until the rendition concluded.

Condemning the actions of the elected representatives and officials, BJP leadership said that sitting before the song concluded is a severe violation of protocol, sending a wrong message to society.

BJP district president M L Ashwini termed the incident a blatant constitutional violation and said that a case would be filed against the minister, the collector, and others involved. Emphasising the gravity of a cabinet minister violating constitutional norms, the party demanded a public apology from him and others for insulting the national song, which holds equal importance to the national anthem.