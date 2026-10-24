ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Health Dept Releases State’s First Infectious Disease Prevention Calendar

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam Health Department has released the state’s first infectious disease prevention calendar, listing month-wise risks and measures to curb outbreaks and deaths.

Prepared by experts on the department’s high-power committee, the calendar lists the diseases relevant to each month, their symptoms, modes of transmission, and preventive measures for individuals and communities. State Health Minister K Muraleedharan released the calendar at a function here on Friday, according to a statement.

The minister said health workers, including health inspectors, will visit households in their areas to raise awareness about infectious diseases. He said the previous LDF government had issued an order restricting such awareness activities to areas experiencing disease outbreaks. The department would correct this approach and expand preventive efforts, he added.

Effective disease prevention and treatment require coordinated efforts by the Health department, other departments concerned and the public, the minister said, adding that the calendar was meant to facilitate such coordination. The calendar will be made available to people across the state and published on the department’s website.

Officials said the scientific community clearly understands how various diseases spread, but this knowledge has not reached the public universally, which could affect community preparedness and preventive efforts.

High-power committee chairman S S Lal said the initiative aims to improve public awareness, strengthen disease prevention and encourage people to seek medical attention promptly when symptoms appear. He added that the calendar is based on currently available information and will be updated as new scientific evidence emerges.