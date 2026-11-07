ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Health Dept On High Alert After Shigella Outbreak Confirmed In Kozhikode And Malappuram

Kozhikode: Following confirmation about outbreak of Shigella infection in Keralam's Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, health authorities have stepped up preventive measures through rigorous inspections, sanitation drives and awareness campaigns to prevent further spread of the infection.

As per officials, cases have been reported among people who consumed food from eateries in Nilambur and school children in Vadakara.

In Malappuram district, three people contracted the infection after consuming hotel food in Nilambur. A four-year-old girl tested positive after eating Alfaham from a shop in Amarambalam, while two others were infected after consuming Mandi from an eatery in Palunda. The minor girl's mother is also under treatment at a hospital.

Sources said as many as 23 persons in the area have developed symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach pain and are currently receiving treatment at hospitals.

Following the outbreak, panchayat and health department officials inspected two shops suspected of causing the infection. Authorities shut down unlicensed eateries and issued notices to other establishments found operating under unhygienic conditions. As part of the measures, precautions including chlorination have been implemented in the houses across the affected areas.

Meanwhile, in Kozhikode district, Shigella infection was confirmed among school children in Vadakara. Students developed health problems after consuming the mid-day meal served at their school on October 30. Subsequently, several children were taken to Vadakara District Hospital with symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and fever.

Of the samples collected, three students tested positive for Shigella. One child has already recovered from the illness. Two more children were confirmed positive through tests conducted at a private laboratory. Meanwhile, the health department has collected samples of food and water from the school and sent them for detailed examination to identify the possible source of infection.

Several preventive measures have been implemented so far. A team led by District Medical Officer visited the educational institution and completed necessary procedures, including chlorination, in 290 houses in the adjoining areas, while Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) powder was distributed to 360 houses.